Ratan Tata, chairman emeritus of Tata Group, dies at 86 in Mumbai | LIVE UPDATES

Ratan Tata News: Ratan Tata, the chairman emeritus of one of India’s biggest conglomerates Tata Sons passed away on Wednesday. He was 86 years old. Earlier today, he was admitted to Mumbai Hospital in intensive care.

Ratan Naval Tata was born on 28 December 1937. He was an industrialist, philanthropist and former chairman of Tata Sons. He was a chairman of the Tata Group from 1990 to 2012, and interim chairman from October 2016 through February 2017. He continued to head its charitable trusts. In 2008, he received the Padma Vibhushan, the second highest civilian honour in India, after receiving the Padma Bhushan, the third highest civilian honour in 2000.

In the year 1991, Ratan Tata took the charge of the Tata group, taking up the mantle from his predecessor JRD Tata, through December 2012. Since then, he has been the chairman emeritus of the nearly USD 130-billion salt-to-software group.

Under his 22 years of chairmanship, the group had a runaway growth led by a slew of acquisitions overseas. The first was the takeover of British firm Tetley Tea by the group firm Tata Tea in 2000 for $450 million.











