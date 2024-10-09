NationalPolitics

Ratan Tata CRITICAL, remains in ICU, because of…

To recall, Tata was on Monday admitted to Mumbai hospital he was undergoing routine medical investigations due to his age and related medical conditions.

Ratan Tata Family Tree

Ratan Tata continues to be in ICU of Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital due to age-related ailments. According to the reports, the 86-year-old Tata Group patriarch is critically ill. A representative for Tata did not immediately respond to a request for an update on his condition on Wednesday. On October 7, in a social media post, the 86-year-old dismissed health concerns as ‘rumours’ and informed his followers and fans that there was no cause for concern and he is undergoing check-ups for age-related medical conditions.

However, Ratan Tata refuted to the reports, and said “I am aware of recent rumours circulating regarding my health and I want to assure everyone that these claims are unfounded. I am currently undergoing medical check-ups due to my age-related medical conditions,” asserted Tata, who led the Tata Group from March 1991 to December 2012 as chairman of Tata Sons.

Tata was born on December 28, 1937 to Naval Tata and Soonoo Commisariat. He had a rough childhood as his parents separated when he was all of seven, and was raised by his grandmother Navajbai Tata, along with his younger brother Jimmy.

He completed his degree in architecture in 1962 from Cornell University, New York, and got an advanced management programme from Harvard Business School in 1975. On the advice of JRD Tata, he turned down a job offer from IBM to join the family business.





