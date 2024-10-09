Home

Ratan Tata Health Deteriorates, Chairman emeritus of Tata Group CRITICAL, under ICU in Mumbai hospital

To recall, Ratan Tata was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai in the wee hours on Monday following a significant drop in blood pressure.

Ratan Tata

Ratan Tata Health Update: Ratan Tata, the chairman emeritus of one of India’s biggest conglomerates, Tata Sons, is in critical condition. According to the reports, Ratan Tata is in intensive care in a Mumbai hospital.

Tata, 86, said on Monday he was undergoing routine medical investigations due to his age and related medical conditions. A representative for Tata did not immediately respond to a request for an update on his condition on Wednesday.

Ratan Naval Tata was born on 28 December 1937. He was an industrialist, philanthropist and former chairman of Tata Sons. He was a chairman of the Tata Group from 1990 to 2012, and interim chairman from October 2016 through February 2017. He continued to head its charitable trusts. In 2008, he received the Padma Vibhushan, the second highest civilian honour in India, after receiving the Padma Bhushan, the third highest civilian honour in 2000.

However, he refuted the reports claiming that his health condition was critical and said he was undergoing routine check-ups due to age and related medical conditions. He assured his well-wishers that there was no need for concern.

“I am aware of recent rumours circulating regarding my health and want to assure everyone that these claims are unfounded. I am currently undergoing medical check-ups due to my age and related medical conditions,” said Ratan Tata in a social media post.











