NationalPolitics

Ratan Tata Health Deteriorates, Chairman emeritus of Tata Group CRITICAL, under ICU in Mumbai hospital

Photo of reporter reporter Follow on X Send an email October 9, 2024
0 97 1 minute read

  • Home
  • News
  • Ratan Tata Health Deteriorates, Chairman emeritus of Tata Group CRITICAL, under ICU in Mumbai hospital

To recall, Ratan Tata was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai in the wee hours on Monday following a significant drop in blood pressure.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677
Ratan Tata Health Deteriorates, Chairman emeritus of Tata Group CRITICAL, under ICU in Mumbai hospital
Ratan Tata

Ratan Tata Health Update: Ratan Tata, the chairman emeritus of one of India’s biggest conglomerates, Tata Sons, is in critical condition. According to the reports, Ratan Tata is in intensive care in a Mumbai hospital.

Tata, 86, said on Monday he was undergoing routine medical investigations due to his age and related medical conditions. A representative for Tata did not immediately respond to a request for an update on his condition on Wednesday.

Ratan Naval Tata was born on 28 December 1937. He was an industrialist, philanthropist and former chairman of Tata Sons. He was a chairman of the Tata Group from 1990 to 2012, and interim chairman from October 2016 through February 2017. He continued to head its charitable trusts. In 2008, he received the Padma Vibhushan, the second highest civilian honour in India, after receiving the Padma Bhushan, the third highest civilian honour in 2000.

To recall, Ratan Tata was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai in the wee hours on Monday following a significant drop in blood pressure.

However, he refuted the reports claiming that his health condition was critical and said he was undergoing routine check-ups due to age and related medical conditions. He assured his well-wishers that there was no need for concern.

“I am aware of recent rumours circulating regarding my health and want to assure everyone that these claims are unfounded. I am currently undergoing medical check-ups due to my age and related medical conditions,” said Ratan Tata in a social media post.





Source link

Photo of reporter reporter Follow on X Send an email October 9, 2024
0 97 1 minute read
Photo of reporter

reporter

Related Articles

PATWA Announces its 25th and 2025 Edition of the PATWA International Travel Awards at ITB, Berlin

October 9, 2024

BML Munjal University’s 5th Leadership Summit Navigates the AI Revolution in Industry 5.0

October 9, 2024

Pulse Ka Pandal: DS Group Unites Four Festivals on a Single Platform

October 9, 2024

This Durga Puja, Eveready Brings in a Unique Initiative for Women’s Safety Empowering Women to Raise their Voice with its Siren Torch

October 9, 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
Close

Adblock Detected

Please allow our advertisement to let us grow