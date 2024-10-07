NationalPolitics

Ratan Tata hospitalised, Admitted In Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital

Ratan Tata news: Former chairman of Tata Sons Ratan Tata was rushed to Breach Candy Hospital in the early hours of Monday. According to a report in Mid-Day quoting sources from the hospital, said that the 86-year-old industrialist, and philanthropist was brought in between 12:30 to 1:00 am after a significant drop in his blood pressure.

Tata was immediately admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), where a specialized team led by renowned cardiologist Dr. Sharukh Aspi Golwalla is closely monitoring his condition. The hospital has further added that Tata is under constant observation by intensivists and is receiving the best possible medical care.


