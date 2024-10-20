Ratan Tata once refused meeting King Charles due to...

Home

Recalling the incident, Suhel Seth said back in 2018, UK's King III who was known as Prince Charles had organised an event to facilitate Ratan Tata with a lifetime achievement award for his philanthropy work.

New Delhi: Padma Vibhushan Ratan Tata, a titan of Indian industry and a philanthropist who shaped India’s corporate landscape, passed away on October 9 at Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital. Tata, who was known for his visionary leadership, was also famous for his philanthropic work, especially for the welfare of the voiceless animals. But did you know that once King Charles planned to honor Ratan Tata for his outstanding philanthropic contributions, but Tata cancelled the meeting and backed out at the last minute, leaving the UK royal waiting?

Suhel Seth in an interview, that is now viral on social media, shared the entire incident.

Why Did Ratan Tata Cancel The Meeting With UK Prince Charles?

Recalling the incident, Suhel Seth said back in 2018, UK’s King III who was known as Prince Charles had organised an event to facilitate Ratan Tata with a lifetime achievement award for his philanthropy work. The award ceremony, which was under the auspice of the British Asian Trust, was supposed to take place at the Buckingham Palace on February 6, 2018.

Ratan Tata who earlier agreed to attend the event in person and to receive the award did not turn up on the D-day. The reason: Ratan Tata’s dog was quite unwell and so he cancelled his travel plans to stay with his furry friend!

In the video, Seth said he had reached London on February 2nd or 3rd, 2018, and was shocked to receive 11 missed calls from Ratan Tata himself. When he called back Ratan Tata, the Tata chairman told him, “Tango and Tito, his dogs, one of them had fallen terribly ill. I can’t leave him and come.”

How Great Ratan Tata really is?

Left a Lifetime Achievement award being given by Prince Charles to take care of his dog! Words are not enough to describe what a true Legend Ratan Tata really is!

Seth, however, tried to convince Tata as it was with the UK Royal- Prince Charles, Ratan Tata did not change his mind and cancelled attending the ceremony for his own award!

Suhel Seth further added that when Prince Charles came to know about this, the UK Royal appreciated Tata’s ideals and priorities. “That’s a man. That’s the man Ratan is. That’s why the house of Tata is what it is. That’s why it’s on stable course,” Seth recalled Prince Charles’ words.

This act displayed how compassionate Ratan Tata was and his immense love for his furry companions. As the saying goes, dogs are a man’s best friend, and it’s only fitting that we stand by our beloved pets when they need us most.











