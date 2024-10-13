Ratan Tata once spent 3 hours with a girl on her college assignment, her name is..., she is daughter of...

Home

New Delhi: Ratan Tata might have left this mortal world but there are numerous people from varied backgrounds who have a lot to share about the man who is considered to be the architect of modern industries in India.

One such person is Narayana Murthy, the co-founder of Infosys.

Narayana Murthy recalled one of his memorable interactions with the late industrialist where Ratan Tata spent about three hours helping his daughter Akshata Murthy with her college assignment. Murthy shared this wonderful account in an interaction with India Today.

The year was 1999 and his daughter Akshata was pursuing a course on leadership. By chance, she had the unique opportunity to meet Ratan Tata. Initially, Tata offered to spare just one hour of his time for the meeting. However, the meeting lasted for three hours, during which Tata bigheartedly shared his insights on leadership, compassion, and the tough decisions that come with it.

“He answered every question,” Murthy said. “He spoke about leadership, tough decisions, compassion for society, and the importance of high aspirations. It was not only a lesson for Akshata, but also for my wife Sudha, and me.”

This meeting left an indelible mark on the Murthy family, who admired Tata for his humility and patience. In fact, it was not only Akshata who benefitted from this meeting but her mother and father.

“Tata’s approach to leadership was both pragmatic and compassionate. He always emphasized the need to be considerate of the less fortunate while striving for excellence in business,” says Murthy.

Ratan Tata was not only a dynamic industrialist but also a generous and compassionate philanthropist who was world-famous for his humility, kindness, and gentle demeanour who touched the lives of many.

Ratan Tata took over the Tata Group in 1991 and transformed it into a global powerhouse, growing revenues from USD 5.8 billion to USD 85 billion by the time he retired.











