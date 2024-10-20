NationalPolitics

Ratan Tata’s ashes immerged in Arabian Sea in presence of family members

The ceremony was also attended by N Chandrasekaran, the chairman of Tata Sons; Darius Khambata, a trustee of Tata Trusts; Mehli Mistry, the owner of EMPI and a close confidant of Tata; and Shantanu Naidu, the general manager of Tata’s office.

Ratan Tata belonged to Parsi community; here’s how he got Tata surname. Know its meaning

Ratan Tata’s ashes were immersed in the Arabian Sea by the family members on Saturday. According to the reports, his half-sisters, Shireen Jejeebhoy and Deanna Jejeebhoy, along with his half-brother, Noel Tata, set out from the Gateway of India in the morning on the EMPI speedboat. Tata’s longtime cook, Rajan, and his butler, Subbiah, who was with him for over three decades, carried the ashes.

