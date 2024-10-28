Home

Ratan Tata’s company to build military aircraft that will give enemies a tough time, its name is …, price is …

The C-295 will be made through a collaboration between Spain’s Airbus C-295 and Tata Advanced Systems in Vadodara city.

India is set for a new milestone in aviation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez laid foundation for the country’s first private military aircraft production unit in Gujarat’s Vadodara on Monday. This unit will manufacture advanced C-295 aircraft, strengthening the country’s defense capabilities.

C-295 Aircraft

The C-295 is a military aircraft will be made under the Make in India initiative to boost capabilities of the Indian Air Force. It will replace the old fleet of Soviet Antonov AN-32 and Hindustan Aeronautics Limited’s Avro 748 transport planes, used mainly for cargo.

A boost to ‘Make in India’ and India-Spain cooperation! The President of the Government of Spain, Mr. Pedro Sánchez and I inaugurated the aircraft complex in Vadodara, where the C-295 aircraft will be manufactured. #C295MadeInIndia @sanchezcastejon pic.twitter.com/pndM1PiLH5 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 28, 2024

C-295 Aircraft’s Manufacturing and Assembling

The C-295 will be made through a collaboration between Spain’s Airbus C-295 and Tata Advanced Systems in Vadodara city. Out of 56 planned aircraft, 16 will be directly delivered by Airbus from Spain and remaining 40 will be assembled by Tata in Vadodara. Notably, the first aircraft is expected by 2026.

C-295 Aircraft’s Specifications

The C-295 is 80.3 feet in length and has a wingspan of 84.8 feet. It’s specifically engineered to move military personnel and equipment smoothly and effectively, capable of operating from shorter runways, requiring just 844 meters for lift-off and 420 meters to touch down. Additionally, it’s equipped with air refueling capabilities and can stay in the sky for up to 11 hours. This gives it an edge, especially in mountainous terrains where other planes may struggle.

Use of C-295 Aircraft

The C-295 can accommodate 73 soldiers or, if turned into a floating hospital, can provide intensive care units for 12 patients on stretchers or simply carry 27 patients on stretchers with room for four medical staff. It’s this level of flexibility that makes it invaluable not just for military usage but also for medical missions.

Speed and Load Capacity

The aircraft has two engines and can reach a speed of 482 km/h. It can carry up to 9 tons of cargo. The aircraft has six hard points to install weapons, and its battle-tested design includes electronic signal intelligence, medical evacuation, and maritime portal capabilities, etc.

C-295 Aircraft’s Cost

India has signed a contract with Spain for 56 aircraft amounts to Rs 21,935 crore. The per unit cost of aircraft is Rs 392 crore. Notably, Tata will handle aircraft maintenance, upgrades, and testing, with partnerships from Indian public-sector entities such as Bharat Electronics Limited and Bharat Dynamics Limited for technological integration.











