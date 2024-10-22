Home

Ratan Tata’s last project was a hospital in Mumbai for …

Ratan Tata’s office at Bombay House, the headquarters of the Tata Group, is famously dog-friendly, and a special kennel was set up there to provide shelter to stray dogs.

Ratan Tata News: India’s one of the most successful industrialists Ratan Naval Tata who was known for his visionary leadership, was also famous for his philanthropic work, especially for the welfare of the voiceless animals. Tata’s love for pets, especially dogs reflected his deep compassion for animals. Throughout his life, Tata has advocated for animal welfare and is particularly fond of dogs. Ratan Tata’s last ‘pet project’ months before he died was a hospital for animals in Mumbai. The hospital was opened in July and is a five-storey centre that can house almost 200 patients.

The animal hospital, which cost ₹ 165 crore to construct, is led by British veterinarian Thomas Heathcote.

Ratan Tata’s Pet Hospital: All You Need To Know

The project was announced in 2017 and is planned to be housed in Navi Mumbai. However, the hospital was moved to a central location.

The hospital spreads over 98,000 square feet and has 24×7 emergency care, ICUs

The hospital has HDUs with life support for critically ill and injured animals, advanced diagnostic imaging services, surgery units, speciality treatment (dermatology, dental, ophthalmology, etc), in-house pathology lab and in-patient wards.

On the board of directors is Shantanu Naidu, a general manager in the office of Ratan Tata, who founded the startup, Motopaws, which makes reflective collars for dogs so that they are visible to vehicles at night.

His philanthropic efforts also extend to supporting organizations dedicated to animal welfare, highlighting his commitment to the well-being of animals.











