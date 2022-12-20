Menu
Search
National

Ratna Pathak Shah Criticises SS Rajamouli Film For Being Backward

By: admin

Date:


While RRR puts India on a world map, actor Ratna Pathak Shah calls it a ‘regressive’ film. She adds that filmmakers should start looking at their work more critically. Read on.

RRR is Regressive Ratna Pathak Shah Criticises SS Rajamouli's Film For Being 'Backward'
RRR is Regressive Ratna Pathak Shah Criticises SS Rajamouli’s Film For Being ‘Backward’

RRR movie controversy: SS Rajamouli’s RRR is representing Indian worldwide at many coveted film festivals and leading award ceremonies. However, it’s also getting its share of criticism back home. Veteran actor Ratna Pathak Shah called RRR ‘regressive’ at an event recently. She was talking about accepting criticism in a democracy when she mentioned the movie.

As reported by The Free Press Journal, Ratna, at a book launch event, said, “Films like RRR are so popular today. But it’s a regressive film. It looks backward while we should look forward. We just feel whatever we are doing is good because we are part of the mother of democracy — India.”

She added that filmmakers should see their work critically and shouldn’t carry a fragile ego. “Until filmmakers will not see their work critically, we will have to watch films like RRR. But we don’t like criticism. Our ego gets hurt, This atmosphere is created by so many big people and unfortunately, we have accepted it,” Ratna said.

RRR follows the journey of two freedom fighters played by Jr NTR and Ram Charan. It also features Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt in special roles.  The film has bagged five nominations at the Critics Choice Awards and two nods at the Golden Globes. It is also expecting nominations in the leading categories at the Oscars next year. Your thoughts on Ratna Pathak Shah calling the film ‘regressive’?




Published Date: December 20, 2022 8:47 AM IST





Source link

Previous articleThe Legend Of Bhairon Singh Rathore — Man Whose Bravery Inspired Border Movie Dies At 81
Next articleGiannis Antetokounmpo hits 42 points in Bucks’ win over Pelicans
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

About us

The Times of Bengal is one of the leading news portals of India. The Times of Bengal is a 24×7 news portal which aims to bring news from across the country and world. TOB keeps you updated with everything happening in India and the world round the clock, including Breaking News, General, Politics, Business, Lifestyle & Entertainment, Education, Sports, Social to name a few. The Team of TOB is formed by experienced professionals and field experts who bring news from different segments. TOB is committed to the public interest and democratic values. Apart from delivering reliable news.

The latest

First-of-its-kind Data Anonymizer to be Launched by the Government of West Bengal

NewsVoir 0
Department of IT & Electronics, Government of West Bengal,...

Winter Travel Guide: Mesmerizing Offbeat Hidden Gems Of Odisha That You Should Explore During Winters

National 0

Giannis Antetokounmpo hits 42 points in Bucks’ win over Pelicans

0
Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks handles...

© 2022 . All Rights Reserved. Made by Suhrid Ghosh