Ratna Pathak Shah Criticises SS Rajamouli Film For Being Backward

While RRR puts India on a world map, actor Ratna Pathak Shah calls it a ‘regressive’ film. She adds that filmmakers should start looking at their work more critically. Read on.

RRR is Regressive Ratna Pathak Shah Criticises SS Rajamouli’s Film For Being ‘Backward’

RRR movie controversy: SS Rajamouli’s RRR is representing Indian worldwide at many coveted film festivals and leading award ceremonies. However, it’s also getting its share of criticism back home. Veteran actor Ratna Pathak Shah called RRR ‘regressive’ at an event recently. She was talking about accepting criticism in a democracy when she mentioned the movie.

As reported by The Free Press Journal, Ratna, at a book launch event, said, “Films like RRR are so popular today. But it’s a regressive film. It looks backward while we should look forward. We just feel whatever we are doing is good because we are part of the mother of democracy — India.”

She added that filmmakers should see their work critically and shouldn’t carry a fragile ego. “Until filmmakers will not see their work critically, we will have to watch films like RRR. But we don’t like criticism. Our ego gets hurt, This atmosphere is created by so many big people and unfortunately, we have accepted it,” Ratna said.

RRR follows the journey of two freedom fighters played by Jr NTR and Ram Charan. It also features Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt in special roles. The film has bagged five nominations at the Critics Choice Awards and two nods at the Golden Globes. It is also expecting nominations in the leading categories at the Oscars next year. Your thoughts on Ratna Pathak Shah calling the film ‘regressive’?



