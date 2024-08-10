Home

Rave Party At Noida’s Posh Society Busted, Several Under-Age College Students Detained; Drugs, Alcohol Seized

The residents alleged that the students threw an empty alcohol bottle from the balcony of the flat and also misbehaved with them when they were confronted.

A rave party allegedly organized by college students was busted at a flat in the posh Supernova Society in Noida on Friday night. The party, attended by over 20 students, led to the recovery of several alcohol bottles and drugs. Shockingly, many college students who attended the party have been booked and detained after a police raid at the apartment. Some of the students caught drunk were aged under 21, the legal age of drinking in Uttar Pradesh. Residents reported misbehavior by the students when confronted and witnessed alcohol bottles being thrown from the flat’s balcony. The party was held in an apartment of the Supernova Society in Sector 94.

The invites for the rave were distributed via WhatsApp, with entry fees set at Rs. 500 for females, Rs. 800 for couples, and Rs. 1,000 for males. The police have assured that necessary actions will be taken to address the situation.

“House party that is going to be a total blast. Join us at our crib at 6 pm and let’s make some memories that’ll last,” the invite message reportedly read. The message also mentioned that the female entry would cost Rs 500, while couples will have to pay Rs 800, and males Rs 1,000,” the message on WhatsApp read.

The police reached the society and carried out a raid at the flat after they received complaints from the residents.

नोएडा में स्टूडेंट्स की रेव पार्टी पकड़ी – सेक्टर-94 की सुपरनोवा बिल्डिंग में शराब की बोतल किसी मंजिल से नीचे गिरी। रेजिडेंट्स ने पुलिस में शिकायत की। पुलिस ने जब बिल्डिंग की तलाश ली तो एक फ्लैट में तमाम छात्र-छात्रा मौजूद मिले, जो शराब पार्टी कर रहे थे। नशे का सौदा बरामद। pic.twitter.com/fgnQFSjWTe — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) August 10, 2024











