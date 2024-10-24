Raveena Tandon and Kokilaben Ambani Grace the 2024 IMC Ladies’ Wing 37th Women Entrepreneurs’ Exhibition

The 37th edition of the highly anticipated IMC Ladies’ Wing Women Entrepreneurs’ Exhibition brought a festive buzz to Mumbai’s social calendar. Held at the Jio World Convention Centre, the event attracted over 18000 visitors, who enjoyed a carefully curated selection of bespoke jewellery, home decor, exquisitely designed apparel, lifestyle products and gourmet treats. The exhibition served as a powerful platform for over 278 women entrepreneurs from across the country-many without a retail presence-to showcase their creativity and skills, serving as a springboard for expanding their businesses into both domestic and international markets.

Raveena Tandon and Smt. Kokilaben Ambani, along with IMC LWs Rajyalakshmi Rao, Jyoti Doshi, Ishita Jain and Radhika Kaji

Adding a glamorous touch to this prestigious occasion, Chief Guest Raveena Tandon graced the event alongside esteemed Guest Smt. Kokilaben Ambani. They were welcomed by IMC Ladies’ Wing President Jyoti Doshi, Vice President Rajyalakshmi Rao, IMC President Mr. Sanjaya Mariwala,Exhibition Committee Chairperson Ishita Jain, Co-Chairperson Radhika Kaji, Members of the Exhibition Committee, Past Presidents of the Wing. The presence of these iconic women added a sense of grandeur to the already stellar exhibition.

IMC Ladies’ Wing has a longstanding commitment to social well-being, contributing to socio-economic development, particularly for women, youth, and children. Upholding this tradition, the exhibition highlighted NGOs supporting worthy causes. President Jyoti Doshi said, “This exhibition is a force for positive change-not just for women entrepreneurs, but for the entire community. Our current initiative, a Trauma Centre at Cama and Albless Hospital for women and children, will provide vital support to those in need.”

Chairperson Ishita Jain added, “Our vision for this exhibition has always been to create a powerful platform for women to bring their dreams to life. We wish our participants luck in their endeavours as we provide them with visibility and opportunities to scale their businesses and inspire future growth.”

At the grand opening, Chief Guest Raveena Tandon shared, “It has always been a joy to be associated with the IMC Ladies Wing. Since their inaugural year in 1987, I’ve had the privilege of being involved at least four times. What I truly admire about the Ladies Wing is their commitment to nurturing the entrepreneurial spirit of women, empowering them to start their own businesses and thrive as successful entrepreneurs. The growth I’ve witnessed from 1987 to now has been remarkable, and it’s inspiring to see how this platform has uplifted women across the country, providing them the opportunity to showcase their talent and hard work.”

She added, “I want to congratulate the many women who began with small, home-based ventures and have transformed them into significant enterprises. I also want to acknowledge the dedication of Chairperson Ishita Jain, President Jyoti Doshi and Co-Chairperson Radhika Kaji. Their hard work this year is sure to lead to great outcomes. As I walk through the exhibition today, I hope everyone here, as well as those watching, will come out to support these inspiring women. Let’s continue to encourage one another and nurture that same entrepreneurial spirit in our communities. Thank you for having me here today.”

“With entries already pouring in for next year, the IMC Ladies’ Wing Women Entrepreneurs’ Exhibition continues to be a beacon of women’s creativity, empowerment, and success-encouraging them to dream big and achieve even more.”, says Co-Chairperson Radhika Kaji.