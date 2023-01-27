Raveena Tandon Arrives Back In Style, Kartik Aryan

- Home
Raveena Tandon will be awarded with a Padma Shri this year. The actress reacted to this honour. She said, “Honoured and grateful. While Kartik Aryan was also spotted in a casual outfit around the city. After the release of Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Pathaan’, Kartik Aaryan is next in line to present his film ‘Shehzada’ to the audience. Many other celebs were also Spotted around the city. Watch Video
Published Date: January 27, 2023 3:15 PM IST
