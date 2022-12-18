Ravi Shastri Soaks In Atmosphere Ahead Of Argentina Vs France FIFA World Cup 2022 Final

Led by Lionel Messi, Argentina will play in the FIFA World Cup 202 final against France at the Lusail Stadium.

Ravi Shastri poses at the Lusail Stadium on Sunday. (Image: Twitter)

Doha: Former India coach Ravi Shastri will be in attendance when Argentina take on France in the final of the FIFA World Cup 2022 at the Lusail Stadium on Sunday. While Argentina are playing their sixth final, France are seeking to become the third nation to win back-to-back World Cups.

In a video shared by Shastri himself, the former cricketer was seen soaking into the atmosphere ahead of football’s biggest carnival. “I have been to stadiums and stadiums and stadiums all my life, covering sports, playing sports and watching sports,” Shastri said with a caption, ‘Lusail will erupt in an hour. Its Messi fever getting in to the stadium.’

Lusail will erupt in an hour. A Messi wave coming into the stadium #WorldCup #ArgentinaVsFrance #Messi pic.twitter.com/EJhC6AVIpp — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) December 18, 2022

“This Lusail Stadium, that you are seeing in the background, just takes the cake. It’s empty, I am early to soak in the atmosphere and in prime position when the ball will be kicked off. but this is unreal. This place will be buzzing in 2 and a half hours time and to atmosphere, to say it will be electrifying will be the ultimate understatement,” he added.

Although the former India captain didn’t clear who he is supporting but the way he is captioning his social media posts, it looks like Shastri will be rooting for Lionel Messi and Argentina. After posting the video, he posted another picture of himself where spoke about Emiliano Martinez.

After a little while. This is where the Argentinian supporters are in 100s. Imagine Martinez infront of the goal. Noise ballistic #WorldCupFinal #ArgentinaVsFrance pic.twitter.com/Lgp04236c9 — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) December 18, 2022



