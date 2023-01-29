Home

Sports

Ravichandran Ashwin Backs Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli to Win ODI World Cup 2023 For India

Ravichandran Ashwin asked fans to be patient with Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma while backing them to lift the crown for India.

“GIVE THEM SPACE GUYS”- RAVICHANDRAN ASHWIN BACKS ROHIT SHARMA & VIRAT KOHLI TO WIN 2023 ODI WORLD CUP

Mumbai: In a few months’ time India would be hosting the ODI World Cup and expectations would be high from the side. India’s poor show at ICC events has been a concern and that has also seen Virat Kohli give up captaincy. Veteran India star Ravichandran Ashwin asked fans to be patient with Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma while backing them to lift the crown for India. While explaining his point, Ashwin cited examples of Sachin Tendulkar and MS Dhoni.

“It’s simple to say you haven’t received this and so forth. After the 1983 World Cup, the good Sachin Tendulkar performed the 1992, 1996, 1999, 2003, and 2007 World Cups. He lastly received the World Cup in 2011. He needed to wait for six World Cups to lastly win one,” Ashwin mentioned on his YouTube channel.

“Simply because one other stalwart MS Dhoni got here and received a World Cup as quickly as he took cost, doesn’t imply it’ll occur to everybody, proper? mentioned Ashwin.

“These gamers (Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli), didn’t play in 2007. Rohit Sharma missed out on the 2011 World Cup. Solely Kohli performed in 2011, 2015, 2019 and now he’ll play his fourth World Cup in 2023. ‘He hasn’t received an ICC event’ they are saying. He has received it in 2011, he has received the 2013 Champions Trophy. Rohit Sharma has additionally received the 2013 Champions Trophy. So, we may give them house guys. They’re enjoying bilaterals, IPL, and so many different matches. In relation to ICC tournaments, you want these essential moments to go your approach,” he concluded.



