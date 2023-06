Ravichandran Ashwin explains why he was not considered for India’s captaincy

With former India captain Virat Kohli stepping down in 2022, a number of names were floated to replace him, including Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant and Jasprit Bumrah. However, few considered veteran Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin for the role, despite his previous captaincy experience.

Ashwin has now come out and explained that he was deprived of leadership chances because his sincerity was seen as ‘overthinking’.

In an interview with the Indian Express, Ashwin said, “A lot of people marketed me and positioned me that I am an overthinker. A person who will get 15-20 matches on the go doesn’t have to be mentally overthinking. A person who knows that they will get only two games will be traumatised and will be overthinking because it’s my job. It’s my journey. So this is what suits me. “

“If somebody is going to tell me, ‘you’re going to play 15 matches, you will be looked after, you will be this, you are responsible for players, you are in the leadership role, I won’t be overthinking. Why would I?” Ashwin

On being asked if this perception of being an overthinker worked against him, Ashwin responded that it was created to work against him and there were statements made by people whenever leadership question came his way.

The 36-year-old also revealed how his teammates have changed from being friends to just being colleagues. He noted that there was a time all the teammates were friends but now they are out to advance their careers and stride ahead of their teammates.

“There’s a big difference because here people are there to advance themselves and to stride ahead of another person sitting to your right or left. So nobody’s got the time to say, ‘okay, boss what are you upto’?” Ashwin told Indian Express.

Updated: 19 Jun 2023, 12:43 PM IST