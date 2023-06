Ravichandran Ashwin, the top-ranked Test bowler in the world, has shared his thoughts on being left out of the Indian playing XI for the World Test Championship (WTC) 2023 Final against Australia. Ashwin has said he wanted to be a part of the crucial match, highlighting his past contributions to the team in previous finals and his exceptional performance overseas since 2018-19.

Reflecting on the team’s decision, Ashwin acknowledged to the Indian Express that the perspective of the captain and coach, who might have believed that a combination of four pacers and one spinner would be more effective in English conditions.

“I am looking at it as a captain or coach and I’m just talking in hindsight, in their defence,” he told the publication while adding, “The last time when we were in England, it was 2-2 with a drawn Test and they would have felt 4 pacers and 1 spinner is the combination in England. That is what they might have thought going into the final.”

However, Ashwin emphasised the importance of the fourth innings for a spinner to come into play, suggesting that the mindset of putting up enough runs for the spinner to make an impact would play a crucial role.

Addressing the issue of judgement and perception, Ashwin maintains that he does not concern himself with others’ opinions or evaluations of his abilities. He acknowledged that self-assessment is vital and stated his commitment to continuous improvement, never resting on his laurels.

When asked about dealing with setbacks while performing at his peak, Ashwin viewed them as mere stumbling blocks, experiences that provide an opportunity to learn and bounce back stronger. He stressed on the importance of facing challenges and developing resilience to overcome them, regardless of one’s current form.

Updated: 16 Jun 2023, 01:29 PM IST

