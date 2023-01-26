Home

Ravindra Jadeja Bags Seven Wickets Against Tamil Nadu; Fans Says ‘He Is Back’ | Watch Viral Tweets

Jadeja is leading the Saurashtra cricket team while playing against Tamil Nadu, the all-rounder has picked up seven wickets by giving 53 runs at M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Tamil Nadu.

Ravindra Jadeja Bags Seven Wickets Against Tamil Nadu

New Delhi: Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja who was out of action before the Asia Cup due to a knee injury has started playing against Tamil Nadu in Ranji Cricket.

Jadeja is leading the Saurashtra cricket team while playing against Tamil Nadu, the all-rounder has picked up six wickets by giving 53 runs at M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Tamil Nadu on January 26, 2023.

Cricket fans started praising the all-rounder after his bowling performance against Tamil Nadu, here are the viral tweets:

Six wicket haul for Ravi Jadeja against Tamil Nadu – he is back. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) January 26, 2023

Ravindra #jadeja takes 7/53 in the second innings against TN!

🐐 comeback 🔥#RanjiTrophy — Srivatsa R (@srivatsa224) January 26, 2023

Captain @imjadeja Leading from Front 🥳🥂 What a Brilliant Bowling spell from our world No : 1 Allrounder 🥺❤ As a Hard core Devotee of Sir Jaddu it’s really feels pretty✨❤ amazing to see him back in field after 140+ days . Well Played RockStar…keep shining⭐✨ pic.twitter.com/oPKPiD0NEq — justt. Sathvi08💙//Hbd Arnav 🥳🥂// (@Sathvika08_) January 26, 2023

Saurastra Conceded 132 Runs In the First Innings Lead Then Jadeja Showed His Class Taking 7/53 In the 2nd Innings. Good News For Indian Cricket, The MVP Is Back!! — Krish Sheth (@krishsheth2006) January 26, 2023

Jadeja is currently playing for Saurashtra, and captaining them against Tamil Nadu in the Ranji Trophy at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai and will report back to the NCA for an assessment at the end of the match.

The all-rounder will likely to play the crucial role in upcoming Border Gavaskar Trophy against Australia which will start from February 09.



