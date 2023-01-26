National

Ravindra Jadeja Bags Seven Wickets Against Tamil Nadu; Fans Says He Is Back

Jadeja is leading the Saurashtra cricket team while playing against Tamil Nadu, the all-rounder has picked up seven wickets by giving 53 runs at M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Tamil Nadu.

Ravindra Jadeja Bags Seven Wickets Against Tamil Nadu
New Delhi: Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja who was out of action before the Asia Cup due to a knee injury has started playing against Tamil Nadu in Ranji Cricket.

Jadeja is leading the Saurashtra cricket team while playing against Tamil Nadu, the all-rounder has picked up six wickets by giving 53 runs at M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Tamil Nadu on January 26, 2023.

Cricket fans started praising the all-rounder after his bowling performance against Tamil Nadu, here are the viral tweets:

Jadeja is currently playing for Saurashtra, and captaining them against Tamil Nadu in the Ranji Trophy at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai and will report back to the NCA for an assessment at the end of the match.

The all-rounder will likely to play the crucial role in upcoming Border Gavaskar Trophy against Australia which will start from February 09.




Published Date: January 26, 2023 4:32 PM IST



Updated Date: January 26, 2023 4:59 PM IST





