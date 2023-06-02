Menu
Ravindra Jadeja ends rumours of rift with MS Dhoni with new Instagram DP, says ‘Maahi bhai aapke liye..’

By: admin

Date:


Chennai Super Kings star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja on Tuesday put to rest all rumours of a rift with his captain MS Dhoni. Jadeja changed his Instagram dp with the picture of MSD holding him up after scoring the winning runs.

Ravindra Jadeja also dedicated the IPL 2023 win to MS Dhoni in his Instagram post, writing, “We did it for ONE and ONLY “MS DHONI mahi bhai aapke liye toh kuch bhi”

Jadeja’s last-over heroics in the final against Gujarat Titans helped CSK win the IPL 2023 final. Mohit Sharma’s accurate bowling had put the Chennai franchise in trouble after conceding just 3 runs from the first 4 balls of the final over, but Jadeja sealed the game for his team with a six and a four off the last two balls of the innings.

Speaking after the match, Jadeja said, “I was just thinking that I need to swing hard no matter what. Yeah, anything can happen. I was looking to hit straight because Mohit can bowl slower ones.”

Ravindra Jadeja's new Instagram DP

Ravindra Jadeja’s new Instagram DP

After scoring the match-winning runs, the CSK all-rounder ran towards his skipper MS Dhoni, who embraced him tightly. This display of camaraderie between the two players brought much-needed relief to Indian cricket fans who had been worried by rumours of a possible rift between the two esteemed players.

 

News of a possible rift between MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja surfaced after the duo were spotted in a heated conversation after the match against Delhi Capitals on May 20.

A day later, Jadeja added fuel to the fire by retweeting a picture that read, “Karma will get back at you, sooner or later it surely will,” while adding his own comment saying, “Definitely,” along with a thumbs up emoji.

 

Updated: 31 May 2023, 10:25 AM IST



