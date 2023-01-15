Home

Ravindra Jadeja INJURED? Reason Why Allrounder’s Not in India’s Squad For New Zealand Series Despite Passing Fitness Test at NCA

Ravindra Jadeja INJURED? NCA physios did not issue him clearance because they believe he is still not 100 per cent fit and hence the selectors did not want to rush him.

Ravindra Jadeja Injury @ Twitter

Bengaluru: Ravindra Jadeja was set to join the Indian team for the upcoming white-ball series against New Zealand after passing the fitness test at the NCA, but his name did not feature in the squad that was announced a couple of days back. Now, that has started unnecessary speculations among fans who suspect he is still not fit. A report on InsideSport suggests that NCA physios did not issue him clearance because they believe he is still not 100 per cent fit and hence the selectors did not want to rush him.

“He did pass the initial fitness test. But the NCA still believes he is not yet at 100%. Considering his history of serious injuries, the selectors did not want to rush a return. The Australia series will be far more important than the NewZealand series. That is why he was not considered for the white-ball series,” a senior BCCI official told InsideSport.

Optimistic that he would be fine before the Tests versus Australia, the BCCI official stated that Jadeja is an important member of the ODI, Test squad.

“He will be fine hopefully by Australia series. He is an important member of the Test and ODI team. That is why we did not want to risk him in the NZ series. One should understand that he is coming from surgery and it’s always tricky. As for Ranji, it is up to the selectors and NCA whether he should get some match practice,” the official said.

India squad for the ODI series against New Zealand: Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, KS Bharat (wk), Hardik Pandya (vc), Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umran Malik



