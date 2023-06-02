Ravindra Jadeja reveals what he was thinking while playing Mohit Sharma in the last over

Ravindra Jadeja emerged as the hero of the hour in a thrilling encounter between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Gujarat Titans (GT) in the IPL 2023 final, showcasing exceptional composure and skill when it mattered the most. With just 13 runs needed in the final over, Jadeja defied all odds to secure a sensational victory for his team and equal Mumbai Indians’ record of five IPL titles.
Share this:
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)