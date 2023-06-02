Ravindra Jadeja reveals what he was thinking while playing Mohit Sharma in the last over

Ravindra Jadeja emerged as the hero of the hour in a thrilling encounter between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Gujarat Titans (GT) in the IPL 2023 final, showcasing exceptional composure and skill when it mattered the most. With just 13 runs needed in the final over, Jadeja defied all odds to secure a sensational victory for his team and equal Mumbai Indians’ record of five IPL titles.

After the match, Jadeja expressed his gratitude to the passionate CSK fans who braved the rain and supported the team throughout. Despite the match being washed out on May 28 and forced into a Reserve Day on May 29 and ended on May 30, the fans remained undeterred. Jadeja dedicated the victory to the iconic MS Dhoni, a special member of the CSK team.

During a post-match interview with STAR Sports, Ravindra Jadeja expressed his immense joy, remarking, “I am absolutely thrilled to have won the fifth title in the presence of my home crowd. The fans turned up in large numbers to support CSK, and their unwavering dedication has been truly remarkable. They patiently waited until late at night for the rain to subside… I would like to dedicate this victory to one of our team’s special members – MS Dhoni.”

During the high-stakes final over, Jadeja showcased his exceptional talent by hitting a six and a four off GT pacer Mohit Sharma’s last two deliveries. Despite Sharma’s initial tight bowling, Jadeja’s sheer determination and skill ensured victory for CSK. The nail-biting finish left spectators in awe and elevated Jadeja to a revered status among fans.

“I was just thinking that I need to swing hard no matter what. Yeah, anything can happen. I was looking to hit straight because Mohit can bowl slower ones,” Jadeja added while revealing his strategy for the final over.

Following the sensational boundary that secured the win, Jadeja’s instinctive action was to rush towards his skipper, MS Dhoni, enveloping him in a tight embrace. The heartwarming moment exemplified the unbreakable bond shared between the two players, dispelling any concerns about a rift between them.

The hug between Jadeja and Dhoni provided much-needed reassurance to Indian cricket fans, who had been disconcerted by rumours of a potential rift between the esteemed duo. The social media posts from Jadeja, his wife, and CSK had only fueled speculation. However, the heartening display of camaraderie between Jadeja and Dhoni after the match laid those rumours to rest, leaving fans relieved and celebrating CSK’s well-deserved victory.

