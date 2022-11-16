Ravindra Jadejas Tweet Featuring MS Dhoni PIC After Being Retained by Chennai Super Kings Goes Viral

IPL 2023 Auction: ‘Everything is fine,’ his post read while sharing a screengrab of himself with captain Dhoni on Twitter.

‘Everything is Fine’: Ravindra Jadeja’s Tweet After Being Retained by Chennai Super Kings Goes Viral



Mumbai: Amid much speculation, it is now certain that allrounder Ravindra Jadeja would wear the yellow jersey in IPL 2023. The Chennai franchise has successfully retained him for the next season. After the deadline yesterday when all franchises submitted their list of retained and released players, Jadeja took to Twitter and quashed all rumours about the rift with CSK. ‘Everything is fine,’ his post read while sharing a screengrab of himself with captain Dhoni on Twitter.

Here is the post from Jadeja that is now going viral on social space. Check tweet:

Jadeja had stepped down as CSK skipper mid-way during last year’s IPL and there were reports of an acrimonious relationship between him and the franchise. However, it seems that all is well now between the two parties and the star all-rounder will continue to “Whistle Podu” for the Chennai franchise.

However, the four-time champions have released West Indies great Dwayne Bravo, the 39-year-old T20 itinerant who now seems to be struggling toward the end of a chequered career. Bravo has been with CSK since 2011 and has won the Purple Cap twice (2013 and 2015). He was bought by CSK for Rs 4.40 crore in the 2022 IPL Auction.

Full List of Players Retained by CSK: MS Dhoni (C & WK), Ravindra Jadeja, Devon Conway, Moeen Ali, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shivam Dube, Ambati Rayudu, Dwaine Pretorius, Maheesh Theekshana, Prashant Solanki, Deepak Chahar, Mukesh Choudhary, Simarjeet Singh, Tushar Deshpande, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Mitchell Santner, Matheesha Pathirana, Subhranshu Senapati

Full List of Players Released by CSK: Dwayne Bravo, Adam Milne, Chris Jordan, N Jagadeesan, C Hari Nishaanth, K Bhagat Varma, KM Asif, Robin Uthappa (Retired)



