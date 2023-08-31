Razorpay Partners with Truecaller To Revolutionize Online Shopping With Instant Checkout Verification Solution

Truecaller, a global caller identification platform, today announced its strategic partnership with Razorpay, India’s Leading Full-Stack Payments, and Business Banking Platform, to provide a fast and secure online checkout experience for shoppers with its 1-Tap, OTP-Less Verification solution, that ensures user safety throughout the process.

Razorpay and Truecaller Forge Strategic Partnership

Through this solution by Truecaller, Razorpay will be able to deliver a faster seamless checkout experience to the 200Mn+ customers that transact via Razorpay’s checkout on an annual basis. Customers would no longer need to manually fill up their contact details or wait for OTPs during the checkout as these details will get auto-populated by Truecaller with a single tap.

This solution will help businesses with:

Reduced drop-offs and 5% higher conversion rates

Providing Faster Checkout experience to their customers

“We are genuinely thrilled about this partnership which aims to improve the customer shopping journey with our 1-Tap Verification Solution, specifically designed for businesses setting up their e-commerce platforms. We look forward to building more such frictionless shopping experiences for both businesses and customers. We are eager to further develop and scale solutions for the direct-to-consumer digital ecosystem through this collaboration,” said Priyam Bose, Global Head GTM, Truecaller for Business.

Khilan Haria, SVP & Head of Payments, Product at Razorpay, said, “Our collective vision is to craft exceptional shopping experiences that transcend convenience for both businesses and customers alike. With this 1-Tap Verification feature, customers can now securely and effortlessly bypass the cumbersome multi-step verification process and enjoy the luxury of having their information prefilled with a single tap, streamlining their shopping journey on Android devices.”

This strategic alliance between Razorpay and Truecaller is a testament to their commitment to ensuring a frictionless user buying experience. The collaboration is anticipated to set a new industry standard, spearheading a more user-centric approach to online shopping.

About Truecaller

Truecaller enables safe and relevant conversations between people and makes it efficient for businesses to connect with consumers. Fraud and unwanted communication are endemic to digital economies, especially in emerging markets. Truecaller is an essential part of everyday communication for over 350 million active users, with half a billion downloads since launch and close to 50 billion unwanted calls identified and blocked in 2021. Headquartered in Stockholm since 2009, Truecaller is a co-founder-led, entrepreneurial company with a highly experienced management team. Truecaller has been listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since October 8, 2021.

