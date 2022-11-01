RBI To Roll Out First Pilot Of Digital Rupee Today: Key Points Explained

New Delhi: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is all set to launch digital rupee for wholesale segment (e₹-W) today, November 1, as part of its first pilot test programme that is aimed at reviewing and improving the currency for a wider coverage. For the retail segment, the first pilot of digital rupee (e₹-R) will be launched “within a month in select locations in closed user groups comprising customers and merchants”, said the central bank.Also Read – Loans Towards EVs, Green Hydrogen To Come Under Priority Sector Lending? Here’s What Banks Told RBI

KEY POINTS ABOUT INDIA’s FIRST DIGITAL RUPEE

Nine banks have been selected for participation in the pilot project – State Bank of India, Bank of Baroda, Union Bank of India, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Yes Bank, IDFC First Bank, HSBC.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, in her budget speech this year, had announced RBI will launch a Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) this fiscal.

The RBI had, on October 7, issued a concept note on central bank digital CBDC listing the risks and benefits of introducing these currencies.

According to RBI, the concept note “broadly defines CBDC as the legal tender issued by a central bank in a digital form. It is akin to sovereign paper currency but takes a different form, exchangeable at par with the existing currency and shall be accepted as a medium of payment, legal tender and a safe store of value. CBDCs would appear as liability on a central bank’s balance sheet.”

CBDC is launched to counter the perceived threats posed by cryptocurrencies to financial stability.

In its statement, the RBI said, the “use of e₹-W is expected to make the inter-bank more efficient. Settlement in central bank money would reduce transaction costs by preempting the need for settlement guarantee infrastructure or collateral to mitigate the settlement risk.”

While the wholesale CBDC (e₹-W) is designed for restricted access to select financial institutions, the retail CBDC (e₹-R) can be used by all including the private sector, non financial customers, and businesses.

Retail CBDC (e₹-R) is an electronic version of cash primarily meant for retail transactions and wholesale CBDC (e₹-W) is designed for settlement of interbank transfers and related wholesale transactions.

DIFFERENCE BETWEEN CBDC AND EXISTING DIGITAL MONEY

"A CBDC would differ from existing digital money available to the public because a CBDC would be a liability of the Reserve Bank, and not of a commercial bank," said the RBI.

According to the central bank, digital rupee system will "bolster India's digital economy, enhance financial inclusion, and make the monetary and payment systems more efficient." "CBDC is aimed to complement, rather than replace, current forms of money and is envisaged to provide an additional payment avenue to users, not to replace the existing payment systems," the regulator said.