RBSE Likely To Release 10th, 12th Time Tables 2023 By This Date

Class 10 final examinations were held from March 31 to April 26 from 8: 30 am to 11: 45 pm. Class 12 final exams were held from March 24 to April 26 in 2022

This year, over 34 lakh students have registered for the CBSE Class 10, and 12 Board Exams 2023.

RBSE Date Sheet 2023: Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan (BSER/RBSE) is likely to release the Rajasthan board Date Sheet 2023 for Class 5, 8, 10 and 12 final exams soon. The candidates preparing for the examination must note that soon after the formal announcement of the RBSE time table, the same will be available on the official website of the board i.e.rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

School Education Minister B D Kalla may also make announcements regarding board exams on social media. According to the reports, the board is likely to announce the date sheet by next week. However, the candidates must note that the board has not issues any official notification regarding the same.

How to check Rajasthan board exam date sheet

Visit the rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. On the home page, look for the link to download date sheet or go to the board exam portal. Open the link and download the PDF file. Take a printout of the date sheet.

In 2022, the Class 10 final examinations were held from March 31 to April 26 from 8: 30 am to 11: 45 pm. Class 12 final exams were held from March 24 to April 26.



