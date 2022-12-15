Read Railways Ministry’s Full Plan

Vande Bharat Trains Latest News Today: Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said the Indian Railways have been given a target of running 400 Vande Bharat trains.

Recently, a new Vande Bharat Express train, connecting Nagpur to Bilaspur, was launched.

Vande Bharat Trains Latest News Today: Without any doubt, Vande Bharat Trains are one of the most popular trains in the country at the moment. These trains right now have only a chair-car seating arrangement, but it may soon have sleeper coaches. Making the announcement, Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said the Vande Bharat trains will be soon equipped with sleeper berths soon.

He further added that the Indian Railways have been given a target of running 400 Vande Bharat trains.

Vande Bharat Express Train Nagpur-Bilaspur Launched

Last week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently flagged off the Vande Bharat Express train connecting Nagpur to Bilaspur. With this new train, the Vande Bharat trains are now operational on six routes across the country.

Vande Bharat trains on Nagpur-Hyderabad routes soon

As per the media reports, the Railways planning Vanda Bharat Express train on Nagpur-Hyderabad route. In this regard, Maharashtra Cabinet minister Sudhir Mungantiwar has written a letter to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw demanding the Vande Bharat Express train be started from Nagpur to Hyderabad.



