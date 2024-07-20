Réal Juice Expands Portfolio with the Launch of Réal Fizzin DrinkBollywood Youth Icon Sidharth Malhotra to endorse the brand

Réal, India’s leading juice and nectar brand from the house of Dabur, announced the expansion of its portfolio with the launch of the new ‘Réal Fizzin Drink’, goodness of fruits combined with fun of fizz. Dabur also announced the signing of Bollywood Youth Icon Sidharth Malhotra as the Face of the Réal Fizzin portfolio. A new campaign, highlighting the amazing taste and goodness of Réal Fizzin available in 5 yummy flavours, featuring actor Sidharth Malhotra, is also being launched. In the campaign, Sidharth Malhotra talks about how Real Fizzin offers the goodness of fruit with the fun of fizz. Announcing the Launch, Mr. Mayank Kumar, Vice President Marketing, Dabur India Ltd said: “We are happy to expand our beverages category with the launch of Réal Fizzin and super excited to welcome Youth Icon Sidharth Malhotra to the Réal family. Réal offers the consumer the widest range of healthy beverages such as Réal Juices & Beverages, Réal Drinks and Réal Milkshake Frappe. With Réal Fizzin, our latest offering, the goodness of fruit is combined with the fun of fizz. We have launched Real Fizzin in 5 amazing variants – Cranberry, Orange, Nimbu (Lemon), Apple and Jeera Cola. We believe that our consumers will love this new Fizzin Drink as it truly offers the best of both worlds in terms of fruit and fizz.” Speaking about his association with Real, Sidharth Malhotra said, “I am delighted to be a part of the Dabur family and to represent Réal Fizzin, the latest offering from India’s favourite fruit juice brand, Réal. Réal Fizzin is a perfect blend of both – it provides the refreshing taste of real fruit along with the excitement of fizz. Whether I’m on set or just relaxing at home, Réal Fizzin is my go-to drink for a refreshing and fun experience. I look forward to sharing this fantastic new product with my fans and the consumers”. “We are delighted to welcome Sidharth Malhotra to the Réal family. We are confident that this association will further strengthen the brand and help us build a better connection with our consumers. Réal has provided fruit nutrition to millions of consumers for over more than 25 years. With Réal, comes the guarantee of the best quality fruits, to ensure refreshing taste and fruit goodness and it is this consistent quality which has made Réal the most trusted brand in the category for over 15 years. Our latest offering, Réal Fizzin will not only strengthen the Réal portfolio but will also give consumers a new taste and experience of fruit and fun.” Ms. Monisha Prasher, G.M. Marketing – Foods, Dabur India Ltd said.