Real Life Tom & Jerry? Video of Cat and Mouse Having a Cute Fight Goes Viral

Viral Video: If your childhood cartoon favorites are Tom and Jerry, this video of their real-life version will definitely entertain you. Yes, you read it right. A video showing a cat and mouse chasing and fighting with each other just like the characters of Tom and Jerry is making rounds on the internet.

The video shared by a Twitter user Viral Hog shows a black and white cat and a little mouse chasing each other and while the cat tries to smack it with its paws.

WATCH:

The viral video that has garnered over 65K views shows us a serious moment between a stray cat and a little mouse, eying each other feircely. The mouse tries to defend itself and chases the cat, but the cat seemed to be in attacking mood and inches closer to the mouse and hits the rodent with its paw. Towards the end of the video, viewers can see that the cat accepts defeat, backs off and walks away while the mouse shooed it away.



