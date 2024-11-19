Home

Revealed: Real reason behind high pollution in Delhi and it’s not stubble burning or vehicles, the main culprit is…

Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna on Tuesday said all judges have been asked to allow virtual hearings wherever possible in view of the severe pollution levels in the national capital region.

Delhi air pollution: Toxic smog continue to choke Delhi; GRAP-III curbs kicks in as AQI still ‘severe’ in parts of Capital

New Delhi: Thick grey haze choked Delhi for the third straight day on Tuesday, with the pollution levels remaining alarmingly high at 488 in the’severe plus’ category. On Sunday, the AQI in the national capital breached 450. Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) Phase 4 restrictions have been implemented in the city to curb the pollution levels. Meanwhile, a study by the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA) has revealed that thermal power plants in the NCR cause 16 times more air pollution than crop burning.

According to a CREA study, “Thermal power plants in Delhi-NCR produce 16 times more pollution than the 17.8 kilotons of pollution caused by burning 8.9 million tons of stubble.” The study further states that between June 2022 and May 2023, coal-powered thermal power plants in NCR released 281 kilotons of sulfur dioxide (SO₂).

The highest SO2 emissions from thermal power plants

A study found that “the comparison between emissions from NCR thermal power plants and crop stubble burning emissions in Punjab and Haryana highlights the scale of SO₂ pollution. Thermal power plants in NCR emit 281 kilotons of SO₂ annually, which is 16 times more than the 17.8 kilotons emitted from 8.9 million tons of crop stubble burning.”

Calm winds and dropping temperatures made the dispersion of pollutants difficult. Cold air traps dust and smoke from stubble burning in neighbouring areas of Delhi.

The city recorded its coldest night of the season so far on Monday with the mercury dropping to 12.3 degrees Celsius from 16.2 degrees Celsius the night before, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Delhi’s Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 488 at 9 am, according to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data.

Delhi pollution: CJI says judges asked to allow virtual hearings wherever possible

As soon as the bench comprising the CJI and Justice Sanjay Kumar assembled, lawyers, including Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) president Kapil Sibal, referred to the worsening pollution in Delhi and NCR and sought immediate measures to deal with it.

“We have told all the judges to allow virtual hearings wherever possible,” the CJI said.

“Pollution is getting out of control,” Sibal said. He was supported by various lawyers that also included Solicitor General Tushar Mehta and Gopal Sankaranarayanan











