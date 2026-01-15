New research highlights how consistent nutrition with Atkins can support success during weight wellness journeys

DENVER

Jan. 15, 2026

Atkins, the industry pioneer of the low-carb movement, is partnering with reality TV star Heather Gay to change the weight management mindset.



The Atkins tailored eating approach may help GLP-1 users improve certain health markers, such as those related to cardiometabolic health.

Following Atkins makes it easy to get more protein and fiber – without exacerbating stomach discomfort or distress.

While more research is warranted, there was a trend for people on Atkins to lose less muscle while losing weight, possibly due to eating more protein, slower weight loss or other dietary factors.

How do Atkins products make it easier to navigate a GLP-1 journey? Atkins high protein products like Atkins High Protein Strong Shakes, Atkins High Protein Bars and Atkins High Protein Soft Baked Bars have GLP-1 friendly protein and fiber and are a delicious way to help satisfy hunger and help supply the body with the nutrients it wants.

What are the nutrition benefits of Atkins High Protein Strong Shakes? They each have 30g of protein, 7g of fiber, 3g of net carbs and 1g of sugar per serving.

What are the flavors of Atkins High Protein Strong Shakes? Atkins High Protein Strong Shakes are available in five flavors, including Vanilla, Café Latte, Strawberry, Chocolate Peanut Butter and Milk Chocolate.

What are the nutrition benefits of Atkins High Protein Bars? They each have 15g or more of protein, 7g of fiber, 4g of net carbs and 1g of sugar per serving.

What are the flavors of Atkins High Protein Bars? Atkins High Protein Bars are available in nine flavors, including Cookie Fusion, Chocolate Almond Caramel, Chocolate Peanut Butter, Chocolate Peanut Butter Pretzel, Peanut Butter Granola, Blueberry Greek Yogurt, Strawberry Shortcake, Chocolate Chip Granola and Brownie Delight.

What are the nutrition benefits of Atkins High Protein Soft Baked Bars? They each have 15g of protein, 2g of sugar and 4g of net carbs per serving.

What are the flavors of Atkins High Protein Soft Baked Bars? Atkins High Protein Soft Baked Bars are available in three varieties including Blueberry, Vanilla Macadamia Nut and Lemon Poppy Seed.

Are Atkins products gluten free? Yes, Atkins High Protein Strong Shakes are gluten free.

Are all Atkins products high in protein? Most Atkins products have at least 7g of protein per serving, with some products having up to 20g or 30g of protein per serving.

