The new ‘dream come true’ policy, was announced by Indian fantasy sports platform Dream 11 in a statement that was published on LinkedIn. They called it “Dream 11 Unplug” to solve this problem.

Receiving ‘Urgent’ Calls On Off Days? Employees At This Tech Company Pay Rs. 1 Lakh For Disturbing Colleagues On Leave

What is the most annoying thing for a working person while on a vacation? Lets say “urgent” calls, texts, emails or attending meeting from the office. Such things usually spoils the holiday mood. Interestingly, there’s one Indian company that has introduced a new clause to this major problem so that their employees can enjoy interruption-free vacations.

The new ‘dream come true’ policy, was announced by Indian fantasy sports platform Dream 11 in a statement that was published on LinkedIn. They called it “Dream 11 Unplug” to solve this problem.

The policy suggests that the staff of the firm can entirely unplug themselves from work for a whole week. This means that they’ll be free from receiving any kind of phone call, email, slack, WhatsApp groups, or chat.

The post said, “At Dream11, we lock the “Dreamster” out of all Stadium communication channels, including Slack, emails, and even WhatsApp groups.”

Dream 11 said they do this because, “We understand that spending quality time with loved ones or just relaxing altogether on a vacation, can immensely improve the overall mood, quality of life, productivity in general and more”.

According to a report by CNBC.com, Dream 11 founders Harsh Jain and Bhavit Seth asserted that if any co-worker reaches out to another employee during the “UNPLUG” time, then he/she has to pay a fine of about Rs. 1 lakh.

From top bosses to a newbie, everyone can sign out from the company’s system for a week at this Sports technology unicorn every year.

Jain and Seth told cnbc.com they have adopted this principle to make sure their company is not reliant on either one of them.

Dream 11, founded in 2008, has more than 15 crore users at present. In 2020, it became the title sponsor for the Indian Premier League (IPL).



