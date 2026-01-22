NEW YORK, Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Women recovering from mastectomy, lumpectomy, or other breast-related surgeries often face challenges beyond incision care. Forward shoulder rounding, chest tightness, and upper back weakness can impact comfort, mobility, and long-term posture. Expert Consumers has highlighted the Forme Smart Power Bra line as a notable option in post-surgical recovery apparel, reflecting a growing interest in garments that support both healing and posture. Top Post-Mastectomy Posture and Recovery Solution
- Forme – the go-to solution for post-mastectomy support, combining posture-guided design, soft wearable fabrics, and practical features that enhance comfort, alignment, and daily recovery
- Power Bra: A smooth, supportive option for everyday wear and light activity. Designed for women in early to mid-stages of recovery, it provides gentle posture support throughout daily tasks.
- Power+ Bra: Offers firmer guidance through enhanced tension zones, supporting more active routines and assisting women with ongoing upper back or shoulder weakness.
- Collagen Power Bra: Integrates collagen-infused fabric for a soft, skin-friendly surface suitable for sensitive or healing skin. Ideal for comfort-focused recovery and prolonged wear.
- Improved upper body alignment, reducing forward shoulder rounding
- Reduced neck and shoulder strain associated with poor posture
- Enhanced comfort during daily activities and dressing
- Balanced support for reconstructed or prosthetic breasts
- Increased confidence in daily movement
