Record, Payments Dates & More

The record date for both dividends is 17 January 2023 — investors whose names appear on the register of members of the company or in the records of the depositories as beneficial owners of the shares will be awarded the dividend

New Delhi: IT behemoth Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) will turn ex-dividend today with respect to its third interim dividend of Rs 75 per share which includes a special dividend of Rs 67 per share.

The record date for both dividends is 17 January 2023 — investors whose names appear on the register of members of the company or in the records of the depositories as beneficial owners of the shares will be awarded the dividend. Eligible shareholders will be paid the dividend on 3 February 2023.

“The third interim dividend and the special dividend will be paid on 3 February 2023, to the equity shareholders of the company, whose names appear on the Register of Members of the Company or in the records of the Depositories as beneficial owners of the shares as on 17 January 2023, which is the record date fixed for the purpose,” the company had said in a regulatory filing.

Awarding 77 dividends since 28 October 2004, TCS has a strong track record of distributing dividends to its shareholders.

Up by 11 per cent year on year, TCS reported lower-than-expected profit for the third quarter that ended on December 2022. The Tata Group flagship was the first among its peers to report quarterly earnings. The company pointed out to challenges in Europe as clients tightened spending due to rough economic conditions.

TCS shares, on Friday, ended 1.19 per cent higher to settle at Rs 3,374.20 apiece on the BSE. On the NSE, it closed 1.17 per cent higher to end at Rs 3,373.25 per share. The company’s market valuation is around Rs 12.35 lakh crore.



