KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa.

Feb. 3, 2026



Recovery Centers of America Names Jason Kirby Chief Medical Officer



/PRNewswire/ —announced today that Jason Kirby, DO, MBA, DFASAM, will join the organization as Chief Medical Officer. Dr. Kirby is dual board-certified in Addiction Medicine and Family Medicine and has spent more than a decade in addiction treatment and behavioral health across residential, outpatient, and virtual settings. His clinical and executive background includes medical director and chief medical officer roles, with a focus on evidence-based care models, quality improvement, and outcomes-driven treatment systems.As Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Kirby will provide medical leadership with an initial focus on listening to teams across RCA facilities, reviewing current clinical quality and patient-safety practices, supporting interdisciplinary collaboration, and strengthening continuity of care throughout the patient journey. "I was drawn to this role because it sits at the intersection of clinical excellence, organizational leadership, and meaningful impact on patients' lives," said Dr. Kirby. "RCA's commitment to evidence-based, outcomes-driven care on a national scale aligns closely with my values and the work I've dedicated myself to over the past decade." Dr. Kirby earned his Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine degree from West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine and an MBA from Point Park University. He is also a 2024-2025 Health Policy Fellow with the American Association of Colleges of Osteopathic Medicine (AACOM), focusing on healthcare policy and regulatory strategy relevant to addiction treatment. "Dr. Kirby brings deep expertise in addiction medicine and a demonstrated record of building strong clinical systems and teams," said Brett Cohen, CEO of Recovery Centers of America. "His experience in both direct patient care and system-level leadership will support RCA's continued focus on safe, consistent, high-quality treatment for the patients and families we serve." In addition to his clinical leadership, Dr. Kirby has held national and state-level professional roles. He is a Distinguished Fellow of the American Society of Addiction Medicine (ASAM) and recently completed his term as President of the Tennessee Society of Addiction Medicine. ASAM's voting membership selected him to serve as Treasurer on ASAM's National Executive Board, with a two-year term beginning April 2025, and he will chair ASAM's Finance Committee.