About Recovery Centers of America



RCA at Mount Dora will be RCA’s first Florida treatment center and second location in the Southeast, joining. It will provide compassionate, patient-centered support at a time when the need for trusted behavioral health care continues to rise. The center’s clinical teams will deliver RCA’s hallmark evidence-based, trauma-informed approach, equipping patients with individualized care plans that address the needs of those new to recovery, those returning after relapse, those with co-occurring mental health conditions, and those seeking treatment for primary mental health needs without an active substance use disorder. “Patients and families will feel safe, respected, and supported through every stage of recovery at Recovery Centers of America at Mount Dora. They can rely on the highest standards of trauma-informed care,” said Brett Cohen, President and Chief Executive Officer at Recovery Centers of America. “We are proud to bring accessible, high-quality treatment to the Mount Dora community, care they can rely on immediately, and feel supported by long after they leave our doors.” Spanning 19 acres, the campus will include seven buildings, a pond, an outdoor recreation area with a pool, a full basketball court, and a rock-climbing wall. The 63,000-square-foot facility will include 124 beds. Patients will have access to RCA’s full continuum of care, including robust family programming, virtual and in-person family support groups, educational webinars, and coaching for loved ones navigating the recovery process. These services give families essential tools to support their loved one’s recovery while also promoting their own healing. Upon completing treatment, patients will be welcomed into RCA’s alumni program, which offers continued support, community events, accountability, and long-term connection, all designed to help individuals maintain lasting recovery and feel supported well beyond their time in treatment. Patty Beckett joins RCA at Mount Dora as Chief Executive Officer, and Christopher Rienas, MD, joins as Medical Director. Beckett brings healthcare leadership experience spanning facility operations, team leadership, and performance improvement. She will oversee facility operations, staff leadership, and performance management, while supporting RCA’s standards for quality, safety, and patient-centered care as the new location launches services for patients and families in the region. Dr. Rienas brings clinical leadership experience in addiction psychiatry and behavioral healthcare, with a focus on evidence-based treatment, patient safety, and interdisciplinary collaboration. In his role, he will provide medical oversight for clinical services at RCA at Mount Dora, support physicians and clinical teams, and partner with facility leadership to ensure consistent, high-quality care delivery across the treatment continuum. Located at 19650 US Highway 441, the Mount Dora facility represents a significant investment in expanding access to high-quality addiction treatment across the nation. The center will open to patients in January 2026. Until then, assessments and admissions remain available 24/7. For more information on RCA’s services, locations, and programs, call 855-902-4847 or visitRecovery Centers of America (RCA) is on a mission to save one million lives impacted by addiction and mental health disorders, one person at a time.features a full continuum of consistent, personalized, inpatient and outpatient services at world-class facilities in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, and Southeast regions. These drug and alcohol treatment programs are designed to support lasting recovery and lifelong healing. RCA admits patients 24/7, accepts most major insurances, and provides transportation, intervention, and family support services. RCA is proud to have many of its facilities recognized in Newsweek’s America’s Best Addiction Centers rankings for excellence. For inquiries or admissions, call 855-902-4847 orSOURCE Recovery Centers of America