Home

News

IMD Weather Update: Red Alert for Heavy Rains in Uttarakhand; Orange Warning in THESE States

The officials have postponed the Char Dham Yatra for July 7 in the wake of heavy rainfall prediction over Garhwal division.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

Torrential rains brought normal life to a standstill in parts of Himachal Pradesh. (File Photo)

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy showers in Uttarakhand today, July 7. The weather department has also issued a red alert for heavy showers. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has asked the District Magistrates of all the concerned districts to remain vigilant. The IMD’s forecast predicts heavy to very heavy rainfall in nine districts of the state.

The CM also instructed Secretary Disaster Management and Rehabilitation, Vinod Kumar Suman, along with other officials of the Disaster Management Department, to maintain vigilant oversight over all districts from the State Emergency Operations Center of USDMA.

Char Dham Yatra Suspended:

The officials have postponed the Char Dham Yatra for July 7 in the wake of heavy rainfall prediction over Garhwal division. Vinay Shankar Pandey, Garhwal Commissioner, issued orders decreeing restriction of vehicular movement on the Badrinath National Highway in Chamoli district in view of falling and piling up of debris at five places in Chamoli district.

Chamoli Police, Uttarakhand, in a post on X stated, “The Badrinath National Highway has been blocked due to debris near Bhanerpani, old Nagar Panchayat Pipalkoti, Kanchen Ganga, Chhinka Paagalnala and Helang in Chamoli district.”

IMD Weather Update: Key Points

IMD has predicted heavy showers in Uttarakhand today, July 7.

The weather department has also issued red alert for heavy showers.

The IMD’s forecast predicts heavy to very heavy rainfall in nine districts of the state.

IMD issued orange warning hinting at possibility of heavy rains in Karnataka, Maharashtra, Odisha and Uttar Pradesh.

Widespread light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning in East and Northeast India until July 11.

Heavy showers are expected to lash over Kerala until July 9.

IMD’s press release dated July 6 predicted possibility of “isolated heavy rainfall” in Goa until July 10, in Maharashtra and Karnataka over the next three days, in Andhra Pradesh on July 7 and in Telangana over the next two days.











