Red Alert Issue For Maharashtra, Very Heavy Rain Warning For Mumbai; Check IMD Forecast

Central Maharashtra is expected to witness very heavy rain over the next five days. IMD has issued a red alert for heavy rainfall from July 18–20. Moderate to very heavy rain is expected in Mumbai in the next 24 hours. Check IMD forecast here.

Mumbai: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted severe to very heavy rain over the next five days in Central Maharashtra and issued a Red alert from the 18th to the 20th. Mumbai’s Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) also forecast very heavy rain in the city in the evening.

IMD Weather Forecast: Heavy Rainfall Alert For Goa, Gujarat and Karnataka

The weather department forecasts substantial rain in regions of Konkan and Goa on the dates of 16, 18 and 19 July. Central Maharashtra is also on high alert for intense showers from 18 July through to the 20th. On the other hand, Gujarat alongside South Interior Karnataka and Tamil Nadu are geared up for heavy rainfall on the 16th of July. Additionally, coastal Karnataka should prepare for a downpour on 16th and 17th July.

IMD Monsoon Update

At present, the monsoon trough is hyperactive and has moved somewhat to the south than it usually does. Looking at the forecast, it doesn’t seem like it’s going anywhere for the next 4 to 5 days, as it continues to align along the 19°N approximately and leans more towards the south as we go higher up. Interesting thing to note is the shear zone which currently exists in both the lower and middle tropospheric levels. On the coasts of northernmost Kerala and southern Gujarat, an offshore trough has formed at sea level. Weather experts predict the appearance of a new low-pressure area over West Central Bengal and the close by Northwest Bay around the date of July 19.

IMD Weather Update For Other States, Regions

The Konkan and Goa regions of Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada, Kerala and Mahe, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, and Yanam, Lakshadweep, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Telangana are expected to witness very heavy to light rainfall over the next five days. the rainfall is expected to be accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning.

IMD has also predicted Heavy to extremely heavy rainfall is likely in isolated places of Konkan and Goa, Karnataka, central Maharashtra, Gujarat, Kerala, and Mahe over the next five days.

Heavy downpour can be witnessed in Konkan and Goa on July 16, 18, and 19; central Maharashtra from July 18 to 20. IMD also predicted heavy showers in Gujarat South Interior Karnataka, Tamil Nadu on July 16; and coastal Karnataka on July 16, 17.











