The American Red Cross is declaring a severe blood shortage after the national blood supply fell about 35% over the past month.

A nationwide flu outbreak may be sidelining blood donors. Already, the flu has overburdened hospitals — and this blood shortage means they’re now being forced to triage critical blood products.

With more winter weather forecast, the problem could worsen without immediate blood donor action. Last month alone, 400 blood drives were impacted by winter weather, causing thousands of blood donations to go uncollected.

WASHINGTON

Jan. 20, 2026

A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in.

Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood.

High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.