Red FM’s Guthli Returns Campaign: Collects 1 Million Guthlis

India’s leading private radio and entertainment network, Red FM, is thrilled to announce the success of ‘Guthli Returns’-a five-week campaign across Maharashtra and Gujarat in collaboration with Mission Mango. The initiative aimed to save farmers and empower them to secure their future through mango cultivation.

Red FMs Guthli Returns Campaign: Collects 1 Million Mango Guthlis

Guthli Returns was a movement based on collecting mango seeds, turning them into saplings, and donating them to farmers below the poverty line. Listeners actively participated by visiting our stations or sending their contributions via courier. The Rotary Club of Mumbai pledged an additional 1,500 seeds to the initiative. An eight-month pregnant woman in Thane and Mahim organized 50 volunteers to contribute 5,000 seeds. RJ Malishka and listeners travelled to Murbad to engage with farmers, hosted by the agriculture department.

A group in Nashik sent a tempo with 1 lakh seeds, significantly boosting our collection efforts. Schools and colleges contributed thousands of seeds. Brands like Madhuban restaurant and Meetha by Radisson Hotels joined the cause, promising 3000 and 5000 seeds respectively. The Municipal Commissioner of Navi Mumbai adopted the campaign, promising widespread participation and an additional 1 lakh seeds.

Speaking on the announcement, Nisha Narayanan, Director & COO, of Red FM, and Magic FM, said, “As the name speaks for itself, ‘Guthli Returns’ was a Red FM initiative to give back to the farmers. Urban life might have distanced us from our agricultural roots but ‘Guthli Returns’ as a campaign had several touchpoints. We had aimed to bridge the gap between urban life and rural life, evoke responsibility in citizens of India, secure the future of farmers, and save our beloved national fruit mango from becoming extinct. We are beside ourselves to report that with the support of Indian citizens, we have been able to make a tangible difference in saving farmers and their livelihoods and mangoes. We are immensely proud of the nation for pouring in Guthlis and working for a greater cause together and towards social change.”

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

About 93.5 Red FM

Red FM stands out as India’s largest radio channel and one of the biggest entertainment networks. We are hyper-local, hyper vocal, and with our brand philosophy and attitude ‘Bajaate Raho!’ We are at the core of millennials’ hearts. By leveraging our two-decades-old legacy and expertise, we sow the seeds of a ‘larger than life experience’. We thrive on the emotional connection with the listeners and audience fashioned through a massive footprint of 69 radio stations nationwide. We create original podcasts, digital shows, and on-ground events, feature independent music, make 360-degree noise, and speak the truth. As the ‘station of expression,’ Red FM boasts over 663 award-winning campaigns including BEST BRAND, BEST FM STATION, and BEST RJs.