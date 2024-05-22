Rediscovering Roots: Designing India Alternate History

Home

Rediscovering Roots: Designing India’s Alternate History

The designs, supported by historical facts and cultural studies, were visualized with the help of generative AI.

Anant National University invited Indian and global design leaders to explore India’s rich history and cultural roots, and rediscover India’s true indigenous identity. One of these global leaders is Dr. Gjoko Muratovski, the Provost of the Australian Institute of Advanced Technologies.

Together with Anant’s students, he reimagined how India might look today if the nation retained its wealth and global influence from the past, without being disrupted by British colonialism. The designs, supported by historical facts and cultural studies, were visualized with the help of generative AI. The results showcase not only an alternate history that India could have had but also a potential blueprint for India’s future.

The need to explore a workshop on “Designing India’s Alternate History”.

In a world dominated by technology, the increasing homogenization of indigenous cultures due to globalization and Western influences creates an identity anxiety for nations in the Global South. For the people of India, and for others in the Global South, questions of belonging, identity, distinct forms of creative expression, local customs, and their roots are increasingly becoming topics of national significance.

The importance of this was also recognized by the Government of India in the “National Education Policy 2020”. According to this policy, instilling “Knowledge of India” in India’s youth is crucial for fostering national pride, self-confidence, self-knowledge, cooperation, and integration. A truly Indian form of education should encompass knowledge from ancient India, its contributions to modern India, its successes and challenges, and a clear vision of India’s future aspirations in education, health, environment, and more. These elements must be incorporated accurately and scientifically, while also considering tribal knowledge, indigenous, and traditional learning methods. Anant’s “Rediscovering Roots” design studio puts this new policy into practice.

How will the workshop help benefit students?

The ‘Rediscovering Roots’ studio project is a special initiative that assists Indian students in reconnecting with their cultural heritage by studying India’s social systems, beliefs, heritage, local cultures, climate, and geography through various design processes. Working alongside design mentors like Dr. Muratovski, students learn to critically analyze the status quo and pursue innovative ideas that can reshape society. This studio project is both experimental and speculative, yet highly relevant and culturally significant. Students who complete this project gain insights into designing for India as a re-emerging global power, setting global trends rather than merely following them.

Elaborate on the various aspects of India’s pre-colonial arts, crafts, and architecture which will be explored in the workshop.

India’s creative, educational, and philosophical contributions to the world were significantly greater than those of any other civilization in history. India was also one of the wealthiest countries globally. This lasted for two and a half millennia until the 17th century when British rule altered its natural course and depleted its wealth and resources.

The workshop led by Dr. Muratovski is not a typical design thinking workshop. Design thinking workshops often focus on resolving visible and immediate problems. This workshop approaches the topic from the perspective of alternate history, a form of speculative fiction where historical events unfold differently than in reality. Drawing from true historical facts, alternate history stories present

‘What if’ scenarios.

In this speculative design studio, Dr. Muratovski and his students delve into India’s rich history and pre-colonial heritage, envisioning how India might appear today. They explore India’s arts, crafts, culture, and architecture, imagining a world untouched by the disruptive forces of British colonization.

Guided by historical research and utilizing generative AI tools, they uncover the creative expressions that could have flourished if India had been free from imposed Western influences. As a result, ‘Designing India’s Alternate History’ reveals India’s untold stories and unexplored potentials.

By: Prof. Gjoko Muratovski- Deakin University, Australia

(DISCLAIMER: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of India.com. The writer is solely responsible for any claims arising out of the contents of this article.)








