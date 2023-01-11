Home

Technology

Redmi Note 12 5G Series Goes On Sale On Flipkart, Amazon in India: Check Price, Feature, Specifications

Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G with 128GB ROM will be available for users at a price of Rs 24,999.

Redmi Note 12 5G comes with an IP53 resistance rating.

Redmi Note 12 5G Series Latest Update: Redmi Note 12 5G series has gone on sale in India and the range includes Redmi Note 12 5G, Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G, and Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G. The new phones come with a punch-hole display with a plastic build. Redmi Note 12 5G series has gone live on sale from January 11 through Flipkart, Amazon, the company’s official website, and authorized stores.

Redmi Note 12 5G series: Price in India

Redmi Note 12 5G comes with two storage variants which are 4GB RAM with 128GB ROM and 6GB RAM with 128GB ROM at the prices of Rs 17,999 and Rs 19,999 respectively.

Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G with 128GB ROM will be available for users at a price of Rs 24,999, the 8GB RAM with 128GB ROM is priced at Rs 26,999 and the 12GB RAM with 256GB ROM is priced at Rs 27,999.

Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G 8GB RAM with 256GB storage is available for users at a price of Rs 29,999 and the 12GB RAM with 256GB storage variant comes at a price of Rs 32,999.

Redmi Note 12 5G: Features, Specifications

Redmi Note 12 5G comes with a punch-hole display with a plastic build and the smartphone from Redmi features a 6.67-inch Full HD+ AMOLED panel with a 1080×2400 pixel resolution and 120 Hz refresh rate.

Redmi Note 12 5G is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 SoC which brings 5G connectivity. Redmi Note 12 5G comes with up to 6GB LPDDR4X RAM and up to 128GB of UFS 2.2 internal storage, with an option for expandable storage via microSD card.

Redmi Note 12 5G packs a 5,000mAh battery supported by a 33W charger and the handset runs Android 12-based MIUI 13 out of the box.

Redmi Note 12 5G comes with an IP53 resistance rating. For sensors, it comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, IR blaster and a 3.5mm headphone jack.



