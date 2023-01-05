Redmi Note 12 Series Redmi Note 12 Pro Launched In India Check Prices Features And Specifics Here News

Redmi Note 12 Series, Redmi Note 12 Pro, Redmi Note 12 Pro+ are the three phones launched in affordable price range, centering around the specific needs of the customers.

REDMI NOTE 12 SERIES LAUNCHED: The Redmi Note 12 series with a starting price of Rs 15,499 has been launched in India. The company has announced three phones in affordable price range and centering around the specific needs of the customers. The new mid-range devices have AMOLED displays, a big battery, and a fast enough chipset under the hood. All the phones are IP53 rated as well. Here is a look at the latest Redmi Note 12 series phones. The new 5G phones of 2023 will be available for purchase via Mi.com and other online platforms.

PRICE OF REDMI NOTE 12 SERIES

The Redmi Note 12 with 4GB RAM + 128GB storage is priced at Rs 15,499.

The Redmi Note 12 Pro version is priced at Rs 20,999.

The high-end Redmi Note 12 Pro+ model will be sold in India with a starting price of Rs 25,999.

FEATURES AND SPECIFICATIONS OF REDMI NOTE 12 SERIES

The Redmi Note 12 series packs a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with support for 120Hz refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling rate, and DCI-P3 Color Gamut. The higher models in the series have a screen that offers support for HDR10+, and Dolby Vision. The panels are also protected by Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

The Redmi Note 12 5G uses the Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 chipset, which is also powering the iQOO Z6 Lite smartphone. The latter is selling in India for around Rs 15,000. The Redmi Note 12 Pro and 12 Pro+ models feature a MediaTek Dimensity 1080 chipset. All phones run on MIUI 13 out of the box.

In terms of optics, the Redmi Note 12 5G has a triple rear camera setup, including a 48-megapixel primary camera. It is accompanied by an 8-megapixel wide-angle sensor and a 2-megapixel macro camera. On the front is a 13-megapixel selfie camera. The Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G has a different camera setup at the back. It includes a 50-megapixel camera, an 8-megapixel sensor and a 2-megapixel lens.The top-end Redmi Note 12 Pro+ offers a 200-megapixel primary camera at the back along with other sensors.

The Redmi Note 12 5G phones sport a 5,000mAh battery. The standard model has support for 33W charging, and the Redmi Note 12 Pro gets 67W charging support. The Pro+ gets 120W fast charging.



