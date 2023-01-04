National

Redmi Note 12 Series Set To Launch In India Today: Check Expected Price, Features

Redmi Note 12 Series Launch Event: The Redmi Note 12 series event will start at 12:00 PM on January 5 and users can watch the event on Mi.com platform and the company’s official YouTube channel.

The Redmi Note 12 Pro+ is expected to come with a 6.67-inch FHD+ OLED display that refreshes at 120Hz refresh rate.
Redmi Note 12 Series Launch Latest Update: The Chinese consumer tech company Xiaomi is all set to launch its flagship Redmi Note 12 series in India on January 5 that is Thursday. The launch event is set to go live at 12 PM. Xiaomi will announce three phones at the event – standard, Pro and Redmi Note 12 Pro+.

Redmi Note 12 Series Launch Event: Here’s What to Expect

The company will be launching a range of Redmi devices:

  • Redmi Note 12
  • Redmi Note 12 Pro
  • Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus

 Redmi Note 12 Series Launch Event: Date and Time

 Redmi Note 12 Series: Expected Features, Specification

The Redmi Note 12 Pro+ is expected to come with a 6.67-inch FHD+ OLED display that refreshes at 120Hz refresh rate. The phone has support for up to 900nits brightness. On paper, the device seems to have a pretty good screen.

Redmi Note 12 Pro+ is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1080 processor, which is also powering the recently launched Realme 10 Pro+ smartphone.

Redmi Note 12 Pro+ has X-axis linear motor for better haptic feedback and there is a typical 5,000mAh battery unit with support for 120W fast charging.

Redmi Note 12 Series: Expected Price

Price of the Redmi Note 12 Pro+ could begin from Rs 24,999 in India, according to tipster Paras Guglani. On the other hand, the 8GB RAM + 256 storage model is said to be Rs 26,999, whereas the 12GB + 256GB variant will cost you Rs 28,999. However, these prices would be based on bank offers, as per the tipster.




Published Date: January 4, 2023 11:26 PM IST



Updated Date: January 5, 2023 12:32 AM IST





