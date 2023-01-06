Reece Topley, England Pacer, Considers SA20 As Perfect Preparation Ahead Of IPL 2023 News
Reece Topley will be playing for Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL. In SA20, Topley will turn out for Durban Super Giants.
New Delhi: England pacer Reece Topley feels that the inaugural SA20 will be good preparation ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. The left-arm pacer is coming back to action after a ligament injury in his left ankle which he suffered during the T20 World Cup in Australia.
Having recovered completely, Topley sounded cautious but is also excited to be back on the field. “Naturally, it’s going to be a bit of a progression, it’s going to be small steps, but at least, you know, I’ll be playing, and I will be looking to fine-tune in skills during this opportunity over the next two months or so,” the Englishman said in a press release.
“Not just this competition obviously. But obviously, you want to get ready to hit the ground running when you touch down in India.” Topley will be playing for Durban’s Super Giants in the SA20.
The Durban Super Giants start their campaign against Joburg Super Kings on January 11. In the IPL, Topley will be turning out for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) under the leadership of Faf du Plessis.
He was snapped up by RCB during the mini-auction on December 23 in Kochi. Topley, who played a lot against Faf, is now looking to play under the former South African skipper at RCB. “He’s a fierce competitor. But now it’s nice to have a change and have him on my side once,” Topley added.
Published Date: January 6, 2023 5:23 PM IST
Updated Date: January 6, 2023 5:23 PM IST
