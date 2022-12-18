REET Vigyapati 2022 Registration Begins From Dec 21; Exam on February 25

RSMSSB Teacher Recruitment 2022: Interested and eligible candidates can apply online by visiting the official website at recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in and rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

RSMSSB Teacher Recruitment 2022: The Rajasthan Elementary Education Department will begin the registration process for primary and upper primary school teacher direct recruitment 2022 on December 21, 2022. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online by visiting the official website at recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in and rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.The REET Main examination will be held from February 25 to 28, 2023 at allotted exam centres. The last date to submit the application form is January 19, 2023. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 48000 vacancies will be filled. One can check the important dates, examination fees, application process, and other details here.

Check Important Dates Here

Starting Date for Online Application:21 December 2022

Last Date to apply: 19 January 2023

Date of Mains Exam: 25 February – 28 February 2023

Vacancy Details

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the eligibility criteria, educational qualification, age limit, and other details from the detailed notification(to be released soon).

How to Apply Online?

Visit the official website at recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in and rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in

and Look for the registration link.

Register yourself on the portal. Fill up the application form.

Upload the required scanned documents. Pay the application fee, if any.

Submit the form and take a printout of it for future reference.



