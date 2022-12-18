HomeNationalREET Vigyapati 2022 Registration Begins From Dec 21; Exam on February 25
National

REET Vigyapati 2022 Registration Begins From Dec 21; Exam on February 25

By admin
0
16


RSMSSB Teacher Recruitment 2022: Interested and eligible candidates can apply online by visiting the official website at recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in and rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

CUET UG 2023,cuet date 2023,cuet exam,cuet exam date 2023 ug,cuet exam date 2023,cuet,cuet syllabus 2023,cuet ug syllabus,cuet form 2023,cuet form date 2023,cuet 2023 registration,cuet ug 2023 registration date,cuet application form 2023,cuet 2023 registration date,cuet 2023 application form date,CUET 2023,CUET-UG
CUET UG 2023 Exam Dates Released.

RSMSSB Teacher Recruitment 2022: The Rajasthan Elementary Education Department will begin the registration process for primary and upper primary school teacher direct recruitment 2022 on December 21, 2022. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online by visiting the official website at recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in and rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.The REET Main examination will be held from February 25 to 28, 2023 at allotted exam centres. The last date to submit the application form is January 19, 2023. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 48000 vacancies will be filled. One can check the important dates,  examination fees, application process, and other details here.

Check Important Dates Here

  • Starting Date for Online Application:21 December 2022
  • Last Date to apply: 19 January 2023
  • Date of Mains Exam: 25 February – 28 February 2023

Vacancy Details

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the eligibility criteria, educational qualification, age limit, and other details from the detailed notification(to be released soon).

How to Apply Online?

  • Visit the official website at recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in and rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in
  • Look for the registration link.
  • Register yourself on the portal. Fill up the application form.
  • Upload the required scanned documents. Pay the application fee, if any.
  • Submit the form and take a printout of it for future reference.




Published Date: December 18, 2022 5:50 PM IST



Updated Date: December 18, 2022 5:58 PM IST





Source link

Previous articleLIVE Argentina vs France FIFA World Cup 2022 Score, FINAL: Battle of Three Stars at Lusail
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more
.

Recent Comments

By admin
0
16
Previous articleLIVE Argentina vs France FIFA World Cup 2022 Score, FINAL: Battle of Three Stars at Lusail
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©