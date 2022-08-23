Refex Group Wins Gold Stevie Award in 2022 International Business Awards

Refex Group, one of India’s leading business groups announced today that it was named the winner of a Gold Stevie Award in the Conglomerate category (medium size) in the 19th Annual International Business Awards.Mr. Anil Jain, the Managing Director, Refex Group was also named as the ‘Best Entrepreneur of the Year’ in the bronze category by Stevie Awards.

Winning the award, the Managing Director, Refex group, Mr. Anil Jain mentioned that, “The Company is all set to steer towards stellar growth in the coming years and it is indeed an exciting time for Refex. ‘Growth Mindset‘ is our most powerful asset, which has allowed us to seize emerging opportunities. It is this spirit of leading by example, customer-centric, continuous improvement, integrity, and transparency, which has provided us the competitive edge and enabled us to meet the high expectations of all our stakeholders.“

‘Inspired by the story of Refex Group. Great to see how they have evolved into an energy company focusing on sustainable sources,’ Refex has experienced phenomenal growth in the last 2 years, commended the jury members.

More than 3,700 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories, including Company of the Year, Marketing Campaign of the Year, Best New Product or Service of the Year, Startup of the Year, Corporate Social Responsibility Program of the Year, and Executive of the Year, among others. This year’s competition also featured several new categories to recognize organizations and individuals’ achievements in social media and thought leadership.

The International Business Awards are the world’s premier business awards program. All individuals and organizations worldwide – public and private, for-profit, and non-profit, large, and small – are eligible to submit nominations. The 2022 IBAs received entries from organizations in 67 nations and territories.

Winners will be celebrated during a gala banquet at the InterContinental London Park Lane Hotel, in London, England, on Saturday, 15 October – the first live IBA awards ceremony since 2019.

Stevie Award winners were determined by the average scores of more than 300 executives worldwide who participated in the judging process in June and July.

“We are thrilled that we are able to return to celebrating Stevie winners in person this year,” said Stevie Awards President Maggie Miller. “This year’s class of honorees are as innovative, adventuresome, persistent, and successful as we have ever had. We look forward to celebrating their achievements with them during our 15 October awards banquet in London.“

About Refex

Refex Group is one of India’s leading business groups, serving across renewables, refrigerant gases, coal and fly ash handling, solar power, healthcare, private equity, and power trading sector. With multiple offices in India, it has been a 20-year-long journey of learning, resilience, and agility that Refex has traversed on the path to excellence. Refex is built on a strong foundation of principles like integrity, diversity, dedication, commitment, and competitiveness, we are striving to achieve excellence in all our endeavors. Refex Group makes every effort to create an impact by working tirelessly across all its businesses and sectors, the core of it being allied services for the energy industry and other related businesses. In addition, the Refex Group through its incubation center is modeling the dreams of budding entrepreneurs.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards, The International Business Awards, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 nominations each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide.

