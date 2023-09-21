Reflex Gurgaon Celebrated 1 Year, Aiming to Become Gurgaon’s Premier Instagrammable Party Destination

Indulge in the street food menu at Reflex Gurgaon during the whole month of September

Reflex Gurgaon, the dynamic nightlife sensation located in the heart of Gurgaon, has celebrated its 1-year anniversary on 9th of September with DJ Aqeel, an internationally popular Indian DJ and music composer. He took the stage on fire creating a musical fusion and magical dance floor taking the night to a different level. It was a night filled with joy, celebration, and camaraderie, and it wouldnt have been possible without each and every one of you.

Reflex Brewery Gurgaon

Since its launch, Reflex Gurgaon has seen tremendous growth, attracting a diverse clientele that includes impeccable luxury services, a sophisticated crowd who appreciates luxury, urban millennials, and beer connoisseurs. This vibrant establishment has consistently witnessed a remarkable 90% occupancy rate during weekends, underlining its popularity and appeal.

Speaking on its 1 year completion, Mr. Suman Bharti, Founder of Reflex Gurgaon, said, “We want to take a moment to express our heartfelt gratitude to all our patrons who have been part of this incredible journey. The loyalty and enthusiasm of our patrons have been the driving force behind our success. Its their passion for great music, delectable brews, and exquisite dining that keeps us inspired to bring the very best.”

“As we celebrate our first year, were excited to showcase our achievements. Weve consistently maintained almost a full house occupancy rate during weekends, which is a testament to our commitment to delivering top-notch experiences. Our diverse clientele, which includes urban millennials and high-net-worth individuals, inspires us to constantly innovate,” He added.

Looking ahead to 2024, Reflex Gurgaon has ambitious goals. The brand aims to continuously innovate throughout the year by enhancing its food and drinks menu with authentic, lip-smacking dishes and signature cocktails, along with freshly crafted beers from renowned personalities. The craft beer market is anticipated to rise significantly, and Reflex is committed to understanding market and consumer preferences deeply to enhance the beer taste.

Furthermore, Reflex has plans to explore other markets, which is at the planning stage currently. Robust marketing strategies will be developed to increase the brands visibility in these markets. PR will remain a key tool to spread brand awareness and build a strong brand impression among the desired target audience. Through effective PR and marketing efforts, Reflex has successfully spread awareness of its brand and offerings, attracting a loyal customer base and establishing itself as one of Gurugrams most retro-chic and glamorous places to hang out.

Mr. Bharti further commented on his goals for 2024, “Following the festive season of Christmas and New Years parties, we are thrilled to innovate with our offerings and curate interesting festive/winter events to keep our patrons on roll. As we step into our second year, we promise to continue exceeding our customers’ expectations and providing you with exceptional experiences. Reflex Bar, Brewery & Dining will remain your go-to destination for memorable nights, and we cant wait to create many more unforgettable moments together.”

About Reflex

Reflex Gurgaon offers luxury decor and ambience which is infused with a 30 foot high ceiling with royal chandeliers and a 15 ft. tall LED screen. This place is known for its signature cocktails and world class craft beer in five different styles, from its very own brewery.

Reflex Gurgaon also offers exceptional gourmet cuisine and lively entertainment to its guests. Reflex Gurgaon offers Happy Hours all throughout the week from Monday till Thursday. For ladies to make memories with their girly gang, look no further than spending a relaxed wednesday evening at Reflex Gurgaon for a quick mid-week fun. Get ready to splurge on a classy evening amidst the aesthetic interiors for a beautiful photo opp at this place; sipping into unlimited cocktails from 8pm onwards. On Sundays, enjoy a subtle evening listening to Pop Retro music with your friends and families. One can cherish these moments at Reflex Guragon while grooving to the beats of the DJ music, who will keep you entertained throughout the evening till late night.

