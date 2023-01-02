Register For 10 Posts at indbankonline.com. Check Application Form Here

IndBank Recruitment 2023: Interested candidates can download the application form by visiting the official website of the Bank at indbankonline.com.

IndBank Recruitment 2023: IndBank Merchant Banking Services Limited(IBMBSL) is hiring candidates for the Dealer- For Stock Broking Terminals and Back Office Staff -Regd Office (Accounts) posts. Interested candidates can download the application form by visiting the official website of the Bank at indbankonline.com. A total of 10 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. One can check the important dates, vacancies, application form, and other details here.

IndBank Recruitment 2023: Check Important Dates Here

Last Date for receipt of duly filled in application with the copy of the enclosures: 14 January 2023.

IndBank Vacancy

Dealer- For Stock Broking Terminals: 09 posts

Back Office Staff -Regd Office(Accounts): 01 post

IndBank Eligibility Criteria

Dealer- For Stock Broking Terminals: Graduate with NISM/NCFM qualification

Back Office Staff -Regd Office(Accounts): Any Graduation.B.Com Graduate preferred.

IndBank Selection Process

Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the educational qualification and selection process through the recruitment notification shared below.

IndBank Age Limit

Dealer- For Stock Broking Terminals: 21-35 years

Back Office Staff -Regd Office(Accounts): Not exceeding 35 years

How to Apply Offline?

Candidates having the above qualifications may download the application form from our website indbankonline.com and send duly filled-in applications with a copy of the enclosures through courier/ registered post to the below mentioned address, addressed to

Head Administration

No 480, 1st Floor Khivraj Complex I,

Anna Salai, Nandanam

Chennai-35

Candidates can also send the scanned copy of the duly filled application with the enclosures to recruitment@indbankonline.com. For more details, refer to the recruitment notification shared above.



