Register For 142 Assistant Manager, Other Posts at lmrcl.com. Read Details Here

UP Metro Recruitment 2022: The Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation Limited (UPMRCL) also known as Lucknow Metro Rail Corporation Ltd has released a recruitment notification. Eligible candidates will be hired for the posts of Assistant Manager, Junior Engineer, and others. Interested candidates can apply online by visiting the official website of LMRCL at lmrcl.com. The registration process will begin from November 01, 2022. The last date to submit the application form is November 30. A total of 142 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. Candidates can check the important dates, vacancies, and other details here.Also Read – UPSC Recruitment 2022: Register For 15 Posts at upsconline.nic.in. Check Eligibility, Last Date Here

Uttar Pradesh UP Metro Recruitment 2022: Check Important Dates Here

Date of Issue of Notification: November 1, 2022

Online registration begins: November 1, 2022

Online registration ends: November 3o, 2022

Dates for Downloading Admit Card: Decmeber 15, 2022

TENTATIVE DATE OF WRITTEN EXAMINATION (CBT): 02.01.2023 & 03.01.2023

Uttar Pradesh UP Metro Vacancy Details

Assistant Manager (Civil): 16 posts

Assistant Manager (Electrical): 08 posts

Assistant Manager (S&T): 05 posts

Assistant Manager (Account): 01 post

Junior Engineer (Civil): 43 posts

Junior Engineer (Electrical): 49 posts

Junior Engineer (S&T): 17 posts

Account Assistant: 02 posts

Office Assistant HR: 01 post

Uttar Pradesh UP Metro Eligibility Criteria

Assistant Manager (Civil): B.E/B.Tech in Civil Engineering or equivalent from a Govt. recognized University/Institute with minimum of 60% marks for applying for candidates for Unreserved, EWS& OBC vacancies and with minimum of 50% marks for applying for candidates for reserved vacancies of SC only.

B.E/B.Tech in Civil Engineering or equivalent from a Govt. recognized University/Institute with minimum of 60% marks for applying for candidates for Unreserved, EWS& OBC vacancies and with minimum of 50% marks for applying for candidates for reserved vacancies of SC only. Assistant Manager (Electrical): B.E/B.Tech in Electrical or Electrical & Electronics Engineering or equivalent from a Govt. recognized University/Institute with minimum of 60% marks for applying for candidates for applying for candidates for Unreserved, EWS & OBC vacancies.

B.E/B.Tech in Electrical or Electrical & Electronics Engineering or equivalent from a Govt. recognized University/Institute with minimum of 60% marks for applying for candidates for applying for candidates for Unreserved, EWS & OBC vacancies. Assistant Manager (S&T): B.E/B.Tech in Electronics/Electronics & Communication or Equivalent from a Govt. recognized University/Institute with minimum of 60% marks for applying for candidates for applying for candidates for Unreserved& EWS vacancies.

Uttar Pradesh UP Metro Salary

Pay Scale (IDA) in₹

Assistant Manager (Civil): Rs 50,000- 1,60,000

Assistant Manager (Electrical): Rs 50,000- 1,60,000

Assistant Manager (S&T): Rs 50,000- 1,60,000

Assistant Manager (Account): Rs 50,000- 1,60,000

Junior Engineer (Civil): Rs 33,000- 67,300

Junior Engineer (Electrical): Rs 33,000- 67,300

Junior Engineer (S&T): Rs 33,000- 67,300

Account Assistant: Rs 25,000-51,000

Office Assistant HR: Rs 25,000-51,000

Uttar Pradesh UP Metro Selection Procedure

Candidates who want to apply for the positions mentioned above can check the educational qualification, age limit selection procedure, and other details by going through the detailed notification shared below: Also Read – UPSSSC Jr. Assistant Recruitment 2022: Apply For 1262 Posts From Nov 21 at upsssc.gov.in. Deets Inside

Uttar Pradesh UP Metro Recruitment 2022: How to Apply Online?

Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at www.upmetrorail.com. The application will NOT be accepted by any other mode. Also Read – CTET 2022 Registration Begins From Oct 31 at ctet.nic.in; Check Fee, Steps to Apply, New Rules Here