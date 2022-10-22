Register For 15 Posts at upsconline.nic.in. Check Eligibility, Last Date Here

UPSC Recruitment 2022: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is hiring candidates for the posts of Extension Officer, Junior Scientific Officer (Biology), and others. Interested candidates can apply by visiting the official website of the Commission at upsc.gov.in and upsconline.nic.in. A total of 15 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. As per the official notification, the last date for printing of completely submitted online applications is till November 11, 2022.Also Read – UPSSSC Jr. Assistant Recruitment 2022: Apply For 1262 Posts From Nov 21 at upsssc.gov.in. Deets Inside

ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT UPSC RECRUITMENT 2022

UPSC Recruitment 2022 Important Dates

Closing date for submission of online recruitment application through ORA website: November 10, 2022

The last date for printing of completely submitted online applications is up to: November 11, 2022

UPSC Recruitment 2022 Vacancy

Name of the post and the number of vacancy

Extension Officer: 1 Post

Junior Scientific Officer(Biology): 01 Post

Junior Scientific Officer(Chemistry): 01 Post

Investigator Grade-I: 12 Posts

UPSC Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Extension Officer: Master Degree in Agriculture or Agricultural Extension from a recognized university or institute or Master of Business Administration with Bachelor’s degree in Agriculture from a recognized university or institute or Master’s Degree in Rural Management from a recognized university or institute or Master’s degree in Agricultural Business Management or Vegetable Sciences or Horticulture or Agro-Forestry or Degree in Agriculture Engineering from a recognized University or Institute.

Junior Scientific Officer (Biology): Masters degree in Botany or Zoology or Microbiology orBiotechnology or Biochemistry or Physical Anthropology or Genetics or Forensic Science with Botany or Zoology as one of the subjects during all the three years of bachelor of Science level from a recognised University; OR B.E. or B. Tech in Biotechnology from recognised University.

Junior Scientific Officer(Chemistry): Masters degree in Chemistry or Associateship diploma of the Institution of Chemist by examination* or Biochemistry or Forensic Science with Chemistry as one of the subjects during all the three years of Bachelor of Science level from a recognised University.

Investigator Grade-I: Post Graduate Degree in Economics/Applied Economics/Business Economics/Econometrics from a recognized University/ Institute or equivalent; OR Post Graduate Degree inMathematics/Statistics/Commerce with one paper in Economics from a recognized University/Institute or equivalent.

UPSC Recruitment 2022 Application Fee

Candidates are required to pay a fee of Rs. 25/- (Rupees Twenty five) only either by remitting the money in any branch of the SBI by cash or by using net banking facility of the SBI or by using visa/master credit/debit card. No fee for SC/ST/PwBD/Women candidates of any community. For more details, check the notification below.

UPSC Recruitment 2022: How to Apply Online?

Visit the official website of UPSC at upsconline.nic.in

On the homepage, Click on ONLINE RECRUITMENT APPLICATION (ORA) FOR VARIOUS RECRUITMENT POSTS. option.

Click on the Apply Now option. Fill up the application form.

Upload the documents, if required. Pay the application fee.

Save, Download the application form and take a printout of it for future reference.

